Pray to hear God’s Voice in His Word

Read Mark 3:13-19

[Jesus] went up the mountain and called to him those whom he wanted…. And he appointed twelve, whom he also named apostles, to be with him, and to be sent out to proclaim the message, and to have authority to cast out demons.

— Mark 3:13-15 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, draw us closer to you each day. Help us to hear your voice in your word so that we may share your love with others. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: How can I draw closer to God today?