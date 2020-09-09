Pray to hear God’s Voice in His Word

Charles Warner | The Union Times
If the present is a foreshadowing of the future, then the future of this country does not look very bright right now, does it? The ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, rioting that has devastated so many of our cities, surging crime rates in those and other cities including the murder of children, unemployment and impoverishment, and other problems have America in their seemingly inescapable grip. Seems hopeless, doesn’t it? Yes, but keep something in mind, something that can give you hope for the future, a hope that is unshakable. That hope is that as powerful as the problems, as the threats, as the dangers that are facing America are, God is more powerful than all of them put together and He can, if we let Him, take them away. In The Bible, God, both directly and through His prophets and others whom He has blessed to speak in His Name, tells His people that if they will serve Him faithfully and obey Him as He calls for them to do they will be blessed in all things, receiving blessings both spiritual and material. The truth is that so many of the problems our country is facing is, well, our own fault. They are the result of our forgetting that God is the source of all blessings and because we have forgotten that He has withdrawn His blessing and allowed us to reap the whirlwind of the consequences and curses that we have sown through our disobedience. Yet, as He said time and again in The Bible, He is willing to forgive His people if they will turn back to Him, admit their wrongdoing, and once again obey Him as He wants them to so that He can again bless them. He can do all that because, well, He is God, and, yes, our future is in His hands, and it can be a wonderful future if we will turn away from the things that lead us away from Him and set us on the path to destruction. The choice, however, is ours and the future we choose will be either one in which God will bless us as He wants to out of His love and mercy or one in which He will curse us, because while God is loving and merciful, He is also just and wrathful. So, as both a nation and as individuals, choose wisely.