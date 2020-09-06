Philadelphia, the church that faithfully endured

Revelation 3:7 And to the angel of the church in Philadelphia write; These things saith he that is holy, he that is true, he that hath the key of David, he that openeth, and no man shutteth; and shutteth, and no man openeth; 8 I know thy works: behold, I have set before thee an open door, and no man can shut it: for thou hast a little strength, and hast kept my word, and hast not denied my name. 9 Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee. 10 Because thou hast kept the word of my patience, I also will keep thee from the hour of temptation, which shall come upon all the world, to try them that dwell upon the earth.

The church in Philadelphia was located among the central plateau of Asia Minor. This was a community hostile to Christians. They are receiving encouragement to hold on strongly to their faith and persevere while they patiently wait on God to bring judgment. As believers on this earth, we are not exempt from trials and hardships, but we are assured that we will overcome if we remain faithful.

The church is reminded of Christ’s authority and the open door of invitation into His kingdom. Once this door is opened, salvation is assured and no one can close it. However, once this door is closed, it will not reopen and judgment is certain. This knowledge is important for remaining faithful in trying times. Waiting patiently can be difficult even under the best of circumstances, much less when enduring persecution.

While their strength was weakening, the church in Philadelphia was commended for their effort to remain obedient. The same is true for us today. No matter how small our faith or spiritual strength, we are instructed to keep holding on to whatever we have. As long as we are using our gifts, abilities, experience, and knowledge of the Word for the building up of God’s kingdom, then we know He will be faithful to deliver us.

I want to encourage you today to be patient and remain faithful. No matter how small your resources may seem, God wants you to put them to use. We can feel so insignificant at times and think we are of little benefit for the cause of Christ, but God sees your every action and will reward those who persevere. You are very important to God and He wants you to succeed. He loves you so much that He sent His only Son, Jesus, to die on a cruel cross and pay our sin debt. We are no longer separated, but reconciled through Christ, forgiven, and able to conquer by His the resurrecting power!

I pray, “Father, renew my mind, cleanse my heart, and refresh my spirit for Your service. Give me the strength to patiently persevere and offer encouragement to others. I want to help those who are hurting, broken, wounded, and need healing. Guide my feet to stay the course, keep my eyes turned toward You, and fill my mouth with words of praise. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.