$124,578.15 worth of roof repairs

UNION COUNTY — The transfer of 911 Dispatch and Emergency Service, an agreement regarding judicial services, a new HVAC for a county department, filling a vacancy in another county department, the county football program, and a new roof for a former bank building that is now county property were the issues addressed by Union County Council during a special meeting on Thursday, August 27.

Roof

It’s been closed for two years, but the former Main Street Branch of South State Bank is getting some needed roof repairs.

Located at 203 West Main Street, Union, the Main Street building was one of two facilities owned and operated by South State Bank in Union County. In 2017, South State acquired Park Sterling Bank which at the time owned the Main Street building and formally converted it over into a South State facility in April of 2018. The Main Street branch helped serve South State’s customers in Union County until shortly before the end of July, its last day of full operations being Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

The Main Street branch was then closed and its operations shifted to the South State Duncan Bypass branch at 502 North Duncan Bypass, Union.

When contacted about the closing of the Main Street branch by The Union Times, South State Bank Director of Public Relations Jackie Smith said it was closed due to problems with its roof.

“At the end of July we had to unexpectedly close our branch at 203 West Main Street, Union, due to an unforeseen maintenance issue,” Smith said in 2018. “It was related to the roof. There were some pretty extensive repairs that had to be made. Those repairs would have prevented us from serving our customers at the Main Street branch for an extended period of time. So as a result and after careful consideration South State decided to close the Main Street branch.”

Smith said that the Main Street branch’s operations were consolidated into the Duncan Bypass branch and the majority of its staff transferred there.

The building is now owned by Union County and at its special meeting on Thursday Union County Council voted unanimously to award the bid for repairing the roof to Kingsmore Construction for $124,578.15.

Transfer

In other business, Council also voted unanimously to approve a Resolution transferring 911 Dispatch and Emergency Services back from the Union County Sheriff’s Office to Union County.

Supervisor Frank Hart said that 911 Dispatch and Emergency Services had been transferred to the Sheriff’s Office back in 2009. Hart said that since that time there had been those who argued that given that 911 Dispatch and Emergency Services also serves a wide variety of other agencies — Union Public Safety Department, Jonesville Police Department, EMS, Fire Departments, etc. — that it would be better off as a standalone department of the County. He said that with the transfer 911 Dispatch and Emergency Services will operate as a standalone department of the County while still continuing to provide the services its has been providing since it was established.

Agreement

Council then voted unanimously to approve second reading of an Ordinance authorizing an Intergovernmental Agreement with the City of Union that will allow the County to assign a County Magistrate to the City to help handle the duties of the City Municipal Judge.

Since July, County Council and Union City County have undertaken the process of approving Ordinances and Resolutions authorizing an Intergovernmental Agreement between the City and the County allowing a Union County Magistrate to serve as a City Municipal Judge on an as needed basis.

The Ordinances and Resolutions approved by both Councils states that the County’s Magistrate Office “is willing to provide the City with County Magistrates to preside over the Municipal Court, to hear and determine cases under the City’s jurisdiction and perform other necessary judicial functions.” They further state that “the Chief Magistrate of Union County has agreed to seek an Order of the Chief Justice of South Carolina Supreme Court authorizing the Chief Magistrate of the County to assign any Magistrate of the County to preside over the Municipal Court from time to time.”

Since the process got under way, City Council has approved all required readings of the Ordinance authorizing the agreement from the City’s end and, with Thursday’s reading, County Council is just one reading away from final approval from the County’s end.

Following County Council’s approval of the Resolution and first reading of the Ordinance authorizing the Intergovernmental Agreement in July, Hart said that, following the recent retirement of the City Judge, the County had been assisting the City by having Magistrates issue warrants and set bail for City prisoners. Hart said the Agreement would formalize the process so the City can use County Magistrates on an as needed basis from to time. He said this was also to help the City bridge the time between the retirement of the former Judge and the appointment of a new one, adding that this is part of the partnership between the County and the City.

At its July meeting, City Council voted unanimously to appoint John M. Rollins, Jr. as the new City of Union Municipal Judge. He began serving as Municipal Judge on August 1.

Then, at its August meeting, City Council voted unanimously to appoint Robbie Hines as Associate City Judge.

Since his appointment, Rollins has mainly focused on holding court and conducting trials in the Municipal Courtroom at the Union Public Safety Department to clear the backlog of approximately 1,000 pending cases that have accumulated due to the COVID-19 Virus. He is working to hear and rule on those cases pending to clear out the backlog even as new cases continue to be added.

As Associate City Judge, Hines is mainly focused on conducting bond hearings for City prisoners at the Union County Jail and issuing arrest and search warrants as requested by the Union Public Safety Department. His handling of bond hearings and warrants is enabling Rollins to focus on dealing with the backlog of City Court cases.

HVAC

Council then voted unanimously to allocate $2,717.91 to replace the HVAC system at the Union County Code Enforcement Office.

Vacancy

Council also voted unanimously to authorize the filling of a vacancy in the Union County Recreation Department.

Football

During Tuesday’s meeting Council also voted unanimously to allow the County to proceed with having its Youth Football (Stinger) Program this year.

Registration for the Youth Football Program is scheduled to begin this week.

For more about the Union County Youth Football (Stinger) Program see upcoming editions of The Union Times and online at our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.