The updated UCSD ‘Literacy Playbook’

UNION COUNTY — How does a school district promote literacy among its students? By following its “Literacy Playbook” that’s how.

At the Monday, August 24, meeting of the Union County School Board, Rhonda Hollingsworth, Coordinator of Elementary Education for Union County School District, presented the Board with an update on the Union County School District’s “K-5 Literacy Playbook”.

According to its listing on the School District website (http://www.union.k12.sc.us/departments/office_of_instruction/u_c_s_d_k-5_literacy_playbook), the Playbook “has been developed to ensure that all primary and elementary teachers in our district have a guide for creating an environment where learning takes place. The Playbook contains detailed descriptions of the components of balanced literacy and units of study aligned to the South Carolina standards.”

Pacing Guides

Those components include “Pacing Guides” for each of the grades covered in the Playbook for each of four nine-week periods of the 2020-2021 School Year for each of the subjects covered during that time including Math, Science, Social Studies, and English/Language Arts (ELA).

Balanced Literacy

It also includes “Instructional Expectations For Balanced Literacy” which has the goals of providing “experiences to help children master the skills needed to become life-long readers and develop a love for reading.” This section states that all instruction:

• is standards-based

• has a clearly aligned objective and assessment

• connects to the real-world

• is integrated as much as possible

• requires student engagement

• leads to increased comprehension and fluency

• has formative and/or summative assessment

• incorporates a variety of texts (genres and formats).

Reading Workshops

The ability to read is vital to achieving literacy and the Playbook pays particular attention to the development of reading skills in its Balanced Literacy section which details the different kinds of Reading Workshops which will be conducted during the school year and how they are to be conducted including:

Read Aloud

• Generally whole group

• Pre-selected texts

• Teacher models reading with fluency and expression

• Can be used to build background knowledge

• Texts are pre-selected for a purpose (to teach reading strategies or for pleasure)

• At least 3 read alouds daily with one being interactive (These do not all take place during Reading Workshop.)

• Culturally relevant/diverse texts, as appropriate

Shared Reading

• Generally whole group — Teachers and students read together. (Collaboration and discussion)

• Teacher-selected text with purpose

• Teacher led with student engagement

• Explicit teaching points (comprehension, vocabulary, word study, content,and/or fluency)

• Everyone uses the same text, and all should be able to see the text (tracking print)

• Level of text should challenge all readers

• Pre-planned questions with discussion

Guided Reading

• Small groups are formed based on instructional text levels, skills needed,and/or MAP data

• Students are flexibly grouped. (Groups will change, as needed.)

• Books are intentionally chosen by teacher to build student capacity

• Use Fountas and Pinnell’s The Continuum of Literacy Learning, NWEA MAP Learning Continuum, and/or grade level state standards to identify focus skill goals and model strategies

• Leveled texts are identified and listed in lesson plans/guided reading plans

• The lowest level(s) of students receive direct guided reading instruction daily

• Word work/vocabulary building•Discussion and questions are student-driven and connected to the text

• Writing component tied to text and/or skill

Independent Reading

• K-2nd: 15-30 minutes daily with minimal distractions

• 3rd-5th: 30-60 minutes daily with minimal distractions

• This is a time for students to practice previously taught skills using “just-right books” and build reading stamina

• Students choose books (teacher supports if needed)

• Seta purpose for reading, hold reading conferences, and record anecdotal notes

• Share time (accountability for students) is provided every day. (Ex. Turn and Talk, journaling or reading response, presentations, share chair, etc…)

Other areas dealing with reading covered by the Playbook are the “Components Of Reading” including Oral Language, Phonological Awareness, Phonics, Vocabulary, Fluency, Comprehension, and the “National Reading Panel Report.”

The Playbook also covers Handwriting, Reader’s Workshop, Writer’s Workshop, and MTSS as well the Curriculum Units for each grade, Integrated Units, SDE Learning Progressions, and ELA Grading Policies.

Marching Band Honors Credit

In other business, the Board voted unanimously to approve a request by Union County High School Band Director Drew Connolly to extend the Honors Credit now available to students in the Concert Band to students in the Marching Band.

During his presentation to the Board, Connolly explained that a few years ago a previous Band Director had requested and the Board had approved that students in the UCHS Concert Band be eligible for a Honors Credit. Connolly said that students in the Concert Band who auditioned and passed the audition requirements were enrolled in an Honors Level Course which, if they passed it, that Honors Credit is weighed in with the Grape Point Average (GPA). He said that at the time the Honors Credit was only available to Concert Band students.

Connolly said that much the same will apply to Marching Band students who will now be able to audition and if they pass that audition be enrolled an Honors Level Course. He said that, again, as in the case of the Concert Band students, those March Band students who passed the course would get the Honors Credit they received weighed in with their GPA.

Maintenance Employee

The Board also voted unanimously Monday to approve a request by UCSD Director of Facilities that a “floating employee” be added to his department.

While assigned primarily to Monarch Elementary School, Haney said the floating employee would be available for use at other UCSD facilities as needed such as when another maintenance employee is out sick. Haney said they would also be available for any special projects throughout the District. He said it is hoped that the new employee could be in place by September 8 but that in all likelihood it will be sometime later.

Personnel

The Board also voted unanimously to approve the Personnel Report presented by Union County School District Personnel Director Jeff Stribble. In his report, Stribble recommended the following appointments be made for the 2020-2021 school year:

• Lori Roberts as a Teacher at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Lucas Gallman as a Special Education Assistant at Buffalo Elementary School

• Cayse Crawford Jeter as a Special Education Assistant at Monarch Elementary School

• Rachel Wentz as a Special Education Assistant at Foster Park Elementary School

• Ahysia Breitenbach as a .35 Science Teacher at the Virtual Academy

