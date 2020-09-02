Pray for the healing of America

The Community Prayer Meeting will not be held in September because of COVID-19. All are urged to take every precaution to avoid the virus: wear masks, avoid crowds, wash hands thoroughly and frequently — and PRAY!

Although we will not gather on September 3, please take some time at noon or some other time in the day for special prayer for our community, our state, and our nation. This is a time of crisis in our country and our world. Prayer is the greatest resource we have for dealing with the needs we face. Through prayer we have access to our all loving and all-powerful God. We need to remember from where our help comes, that “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble” (Psalm 46:1).

Please pray for revival in our county, and throughout the country. Pray for the strengthening of our churches and their witness. Pray for the lost among us to be reached and to put their faith in our Savior. Pray for our ministers, Sunday School teachers, and other church leaders. Pray that people will not drift away from the church and God in this time of limited gathering for worship, but will turn to God.

Pray for our country, for healing of the divisions and for relief from the violence in many places. The values that have made us great are under attack as never before. We need to pray for correction of the injustices in our system, for those who are victims of injustice, and for healing of the racism. We need to pray that our law enforcers will be fair and not use excessive force. At the same time, we need to pray for their protection and thank God that they are willing to risk their lives to keep us safe.

Pray for wisdom and courage for our president and other leaders and judges as they deal with the problems we face. And pray for their protection.

Pray for those suffering from COVID-19, as well as for their families. Pray for the healthcare workers, and for those working on treatments and vaccines. Pray for safe and effective medicines. Pray for the safe reopening of schools and businesses. Pray for help for those suffering spiritually and emotionally because of what’s happening, for those without the work and income they need to support their families, and for those who cannot get the usual medical care they need. Pray for our leaders at every level to make wise decisions and take the right actions to prevent the spread of the virus, and that people will cooperate by taking the needed precautions. Pray that many will be drawn to Jesus in this time of need, and that we will experience revival and awakening.

Pray for the students and the teachers and staffs in our schools. Pray that they may be protected from the virus, and that the students will get the teaching they need.

Pray for those who need healing and comfort and help with personal and family needs.

And in all things remember to give God praise and thanks for all the blessings we have.

This story courtesy of Sanders Read.