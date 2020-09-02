Pray to be open to new friendships

Charles Warner | The Union Times
That’s kind of a tall order, isn’t it? Human beings are notorious for, more often than not, having anything but a clean heart and a right spirit. It’s been that way since the fall of Adam and Eve and, it could be argued with considerable accuracy, that the human condition that has existed since that time has only gotten worse, especially in our increasingly post-Christian society. Yes, it’s a tall order even where one person is concerned, let alone an entire society and, indeed, an entire world. There is, however, some good news on that front and that is that God is a lot taller than the tallest of orders and because He is He can indeed create in us a clean heart and renew in us a right spirit. How does He do that? Well, to be honest, He really can’t do that, not because He lacks the power or the desire to do so, but because we all too often don’t have the desire to ask Him to do those things. God gave each and every one of us free will, and the most important expression of that free will is whether or not we will let God do those things. If we choose not to ask Him and, more importantly, don’t follow through on letting Him do so and then acting accordingly then it won’t happen because God does not force us to have a clean heart and a right spirit. He just doesn’t do that. What He does do, however, is call on us to let Him do these things, and we are well-advised to let Him and by letting Him that means asking Him, really asking Him, to do so and then letting Him do that and then act on the results of His actions by living according to those results. In other words, when God creates in us that clean heart and renews in us a right spirit we must act accordingly and love and serve Him and let Him be in charge of our lives. When we do that, we truly show that we have a clean heart and right spirit and that we have it by the grace of Almighty God Himself and in doing so we bear witness to that truth and can help others recognize their need to ask for and let Him create in them a clean heart and renew in them a right spirit. In other words, we do God’s will and help others to do the same and, in time, experience the ultimate blessing of eternal salvation that comes from letting God into our lives and letting Him take charge and put into us the things we need.