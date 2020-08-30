Carnegie Corner: Voter Registration Drives

Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Library System is taking a short program break until September 8 as it prepares its fall programs. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Here’s a sneak peek at the Fall Program series of the Union County Library System for the month of September. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library This is the Union County Library System’s Calendar of Events for the month of September. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Library System is offering assistance to those who want to register to vote in order to cast their ballots in the November General Election. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Library System is looking to hire a part-time Facilities Coordinator. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Library System has developed and is working to implement its 2020-2023 Strategic Priorities Plan. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Library System will be closed for Labor Day. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library During the month of September every time a $2.50 reusable bag is purchased at the local Bi-Lo store a $1 donation will be made to the Union County Library System.

Events & Programs

Visit the Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff and special guests each week!

Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ

Tuesday Storytime with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vI6CKDVg8Oc&feature=youtu.be

We will be taking a short program break until September 8 while we prepare for our fall programs, aside from Tuesday Storytime at 10 a.m.

Fall Programs

Enjoy a sneak peak into our Fall Program series and plan ahead with our September calendar! We are excited to continue our Virtual Programs this fall — tune in to our YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ) so you don’t miss a video!

Voter Registration Drives

September 22 is National Voter Registration Day!

The Union County Carnegie Library is proud to be a National Voter Registration Day partner. How can we help you register to vote? On September 21st and 22nd, Library staff will help you:

1. Register Online

a. Requires S.C. Driver’s License or DMV ID

b. If you have moved, you must first update your residence address with DMV (https://www.scdmvonline.com/SCTRNS/Public/Transactions/Info.aspx)

2. Register by mail, email, or fax with paper registration forms.

3. Check or Update Voter Registration Information

In order to vote, South Carolina law requires one must first register to vote at least 30 days prior to the election.

Join Our Team

We’re hiring! The library is looking for a part-time Facilities Coordinator! More information, including job description and how to apply may be found on our website (https://www.unionlibrary.org/employment).

2020-2023 Strategic Priorities Plan

The Union County Library System is proud and excited to announce our new Strategic Priorities Plan that will guide us in enhancing the Library System and our services over the next three years. UCLS is a vibrant and innovative organization dedicated to providing the highest standards in service and resources in Union County. Our new 2020-2023 Strategic Priorities Plan reflects our mission that we provide access to opportunities, activities, and services that improve the quality of life for all members of our community.

The Library Board and staff are committed to making this new plan a success. In the coming months, we will focus on the plan’s five priorities — volunteer recruitment & retention, sustainable revenue, partnerships, alliances & collaborations, initiatives & services, and community awareness & advocacy — and work diligently to fulfill the plan’s objectives. We will use the plan to help structure our continued commitment to be trustworthy, service-oriented, adaptive, and inclusive.

Development of the plan began in 2018, thanks to a Planning Grant from the South Carolina State Library. The Library would like to thank The Weathers Group, Library Board, Library staff, Planning Committee, and countless community partners and stakeholders for their participation and input throughout this process.

Holidays & Closings

The Library will be closed & staff will be offline on Monday, September 7.

Staff will be available via phone, email, or chat beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m., and the library will re-open for essential services on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Even when we’re closed…

Check your account anytime at https://sclends.lib.sc.us/eg/opac/home

Want access to e-books and e-audiobooks? Visit our Jasmine Digital Library at https://jasmine.overdrive.com/

Community Bag Program

Have you heard the news? We have been selected as the beneficiary of the Community Bag Program! Each time the $2.50 reusable Community Bag is purchased at our local Bi-Lo (320 N Duncan Bypass, Union, SC 29379) during the month of September, we will receive a $1 donation!

New Items Added

Search our catalog and call or email us to place items on hold!

Adult Fiction

A Separate Peace by John Knowles

After Series by Anna Todd

All The Ways We Said Goodbye: A Novel Of The Ritz Paris by Beatriz Williams

Carl Weber’s Kingpins: ATL by Brick & Storm

Carl Weber’s Kingpins: Dallas by Treasure Hernandez

Carl Weber’s Kingpins: Harlem by C.N. Phillips

Carl Weber’s Kingpins: Los Angeles by C.N. Phillips

Christmas At The Waratah Inn by Lilly Mirren

Credible Threat: An Ali Reynolds Mystery by Judith A. Jance

Detroit by Michel Moore

If I Were You by Lynn N. Austin

It’s Not All DownhillFrom Here: A Novel by Terry McMillan

Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout

One Summer In Italy by Lilly Mirren

Our Souls At Night by Kent Haruf

The Summer Sisters by Lilly Mirren

The Waratah Inn by Lilly Mirren

The Persuasion by Iris Johansen

The Wives by Tarryn Fisher

Writers & Lovers: A Novel by Lily King

Adult Non-Fiction

Epidemics And Society: From The Black Death To The Present by Frank M. Snowden

Estate Planning Basics by Denis Clifford

Everybody’s Guide To Small Claims Court by Cara O’Neill

Hill Women: Finding Family And A Way Forward In The Appalachian Mountains by Cassie Chambers

In Deep: The FBI, the CIA, And The Truth About America’s “Deep State” by David Rohde

Legal Forms For Starting & Running A Small Business by Fred S. Steingold

Nolo’s Guide To Social Security Disability: Getting & Keeping Your Benefits by David A. Morton

Supreme Inequality: The Supreme Court’s Fifty-Year Battle For A More Unjust America by Adam Cohen

The Forty Year Con Game: Everything You Need to Know About Donald Trump’s Threat To Democracy by Michael B. Harrington

The Complete Guide To Wiring: Current With 2017-2020 Electrical Codes

The Future We Choose: Surviving The Climate Crisis by Christiana Figueres

When Time Stopped: A Memoir Of My Father’s War And What Remains by Ariana Neumann

With All Due Respect: Defending America With Grit And Grace by Nikki Haley

