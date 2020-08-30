‘Appreciation Drop-In’ for Waller

UNION — A local businesswoman who has been in the care-giving profession for 50 years is going to be honored by a group who for nearly three decades has been the beneficiary of her devotion to caring for others.

Earlier this month, Peggy Waller, the owner and operator of the Inn at Merridun, posted the following message on Facebook:

For 50 years I have been in a care-giving profession — First, 20 years as a nurse in the Navy and more recently almost 30 years as an innkeeper. It’s been an honor and privilege to serve.

Now, I have been given a challenge that demands it is time to take care of me. As of today the Inn at Merridun is “temporarily” closed. I am asking for your prayers and continued friendship for me and my family.

Among those who have been the beneficiary of Waller’s years as an innkeeper is the Union Civitan Club which plans to honor her with an “Appreciation Drop-In” at Union Elks Lodge #1321 on Saturday, September 12 from 3-5 p.m.

Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair said that the Civitans are hosting the Appreciation Drop-In to honor Waller for her nearly 30 years of service to the Club.

“Peggy has hosted Civitan at the Inn twice a month for 28 years,” Sinclair said. “She has fed Civitan each of those times and she has never served the same thing twice.”

Sinclair said that he and his fellow Civitans all hated to see Waller’s post about closing the Inn and wanted to honor her for her service to the Club and the many other groups in the community who have benefited from her dedication to serving others.

“After talking to Peggy she has reluctantly agreed to allow Civitan to sponsor and host a drop-in appreciation for her in recognition of her contributions to Civitan and all other groups,” Sinclair said. “She has hosted weddings, birthdays, prayer groups, etc. for much of Union. She has touched many.”

Sinclair added that the responses to her Facebook post announcing the temporary closing of the Inn show how much Waller has touched the lives of the people of Union County.

“One can tell by the posts what she has meant to many over the years,” Sinclair said.

Sinclair said that more details will be forthcoming about the Appreciation Drop-In.

“Please save the date and look for more details to follow and join Civitan as we recognize her contributions,” Sinclair said. “There will be a venue and format for people to leave a message for Ms. Peggy to read later at her own time after the drop-in.”

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.