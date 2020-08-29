Students named Rotary Scholars

UNION COUNTY — The Rotary Club of Union is pleased to announce the following Rotary Scholars for the 2019-2020 school year:

9th Grade

Union Christian Day School — Angela Brown

Union County High School — Abbie Gregory, Jasmine Humphries, Jacob Robinson, Annie Wang

10th Grade

Union Christian Day School — Douglas Alexander Bradshaw

Union County High School — Abby Inman, Elainie Lee, Chloe Rector, Kaigan Wilson

11th Grade

Union Christian Day School — Jessia Irene Smith

Union County High School — Madeline Gilstrap, Abigail Goodfellow, Erin Miller, Hunter Senn

12th Grade

Union Christian Day School — Morgan Kelly Pettit

Union County High School — Sydney Childers, Elice Lee, RJ Sanders, Anna Rose Sawyer

Due to issues related to COVID-19 the Rotary Club was not able to recognize and honor these individuals in the traditional way with a luncheon and celebratory program; however, each recipient was mailed a certificate honoring their achievement. The Rotary Club of Union would like to congratulate each of these students for a job well done.

Interact Scholarship

We also want to recognize Anna Rose Sawyer from Union County High School who was awarded the Rotary Club of Union’s Interact Scholarship which will provide $2,000 to assist her with higher education expenses to a school of her choice.

Vocational Scholarship

Additionally, the Rotary Club congratulates Madisen Brewington from Union County High School who was the recipient of the Union Rotary Club’s Vocational Scholarship which will provide $500 to assist her with higher education expenses.

Again, the Rotary Club of Union salutes these deserving students on their academic achievements and we wish them well in their future endeavors.

Robbie Littlejohn is Director of Club Administration for the Rotary Club of Union.