Students named Rotary Scholars

UNION COUNTY — The Rotary Club of Union is pleased to announce the following Rotary Scholars for the 2019-2020 school year:
9th Grade
Union Christian Day School — Angela Brown
Union County High School — Abbie Gregory, Jasmine Humphries, Jacob Robinson, Annie Wang
10th Grade
Union Christian Day School — Douglas Alexander Bradshaw
Union County High School — Abby Inman, Elainie Lee, Chloe Rector, Kaigan Wilson
11th Grade
Union Christian Day School — Jessia Irene Smith
Union County High School — Madeline Gilstrap, Abigail Goodfellow, Erin Miller, Hunter Senn
12th Grade
Union Christian Day School — Morgan Kelly Pettit
Union County High School — Sydney Childers, Elice Lee, RJ Sanders, Anna Rose Sawyer
Due to issues related to COVID-19 the Rotary Club was not able to recognize and honor these individuals in the traditional way with a luncheon and celebratory program; however, each recipient was mailed a certificate honoring their achievement. The Rotary Club of Union would like to congratulate each of these students for a job well done.
Interact Scholarship
We also want to recognize Anna Rose Sawyer from Union County High School who was awarded the Rotary Club of Union’s Interact Scholarship which will provide $2,000 to assist her with higher education expenses to a school of her choice.
Vocational Scholarship
Additionally, the Rotary Club congratulates Madisen Brewington from Union County High School who was the recipient of the Union Rotary Club’s Vocational Scholarship which will provide $500 to assist her with higher education expenses.
Again, the Rotary Club of Union salutes these deserving students on their academic achievements and we wish them well in their future endeavors.
Robbie Littlejohn is Director of Club Administration for the Rotary Club of Union.