Honored for a job well done

WINNSBORO — A Union High School graduate with more than a decade of experience as an educator has been named Teacher of the Year at a Magnet School in Fairfield County.

Joy Route graduated from Union High School in 1996 and since that time has continued her education, first receiving her undergraduate degree from Winthrop University in Rock Hill, her Masters + 30 and Educational Specialist degree (Ed.S) from Converse College in Spartanburg, and is currently pursuing her Doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction from Capella University.

As if that wasn’t enough to keep her busy, Route has worked as a Early Childhood Educator for the past 12 years. For nine of those years, Route has taught at Fairfield Magnet School for Math and Science in Winnsboro in the Fairfield County School District. In addition to being a teacher, Route also serves as grade-level Chair for the Child Development Program, is a certified ADEPT Evaluator for beginning teachers and also serves as Cooperating Teacher for the Teacher Cadet Program.

Pretty impressive, don’t you agree?

Quite impressive, indeed, and her impressive record of accomplishment as an educator and dedication to teaching is what lead to Route being named Fairfield Magnet School for Math and Science’s 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year.

“Ms. Route wears many hats and enjoys her teaching career. It gives her great pleasure knowing that she can build a solid foundation for our future leaders. Job well done to Ms. Route!”

The information for this story was provided by Fannie Route.