Hines named Associate City Judge

UNION — Challenges and changes for the City of Union Municipal Judicial System, participation in the Rural Water Apprenticeship Program, the moving of a City employee from on department to another, the transfer of a parking lot to the Union-Laurens Commission on Higher Education, and the rezoning of property on the Meansville Road were the issues dealt with by Union City Council at its August meeting.

Judicial System

The City of Union Municipal Judicial System has experienced a number of challenges and changes over the past few months including coping with the COVID-19 Virus which has created a backlog of pending cases, the retirement of long-time City Judge Wade Hampton in June, and the appointment of attorney John M. Rollins, Jr., as City Judge, whose term in office began August 1.

During that time, Union City Council, along with Union County Council, has been in the process of approving an intergovernmental agreement between the City of Union and Union County that would allow a Union County Magistrate to serve as a City Municipal Judge on an as needed basis.

The Ordinances and Resolutions approved by both Councils states that the County’s Magistrate Office “is willing to provide the City with County Magistrates to preside over the Municipal Court, to hear and determine cases under the City’s jurisdiction and perform other necessary judicial functions.” They further state that “the Chief Magistrate of Union County has agreed to seek an Order of the Chief Justice of South Carolina Supreme Court authorizing the Chief Magistrate of the County to assign any Magistrate of the County to preside over the Municipal Court from time to time.”

City Council voted unanimously at its August 18 meeting to approve second and final reading of the Ordinance authorizing the agreement. This followed a unanimous vote by County Council at its August 11 meeting approving third and final reading of the Ordinance.

While it is designed to enable the County to assign Magistrates to the oversee Municipal Court an as needed basis the agreement is not intended to have those Magistrates replace the City Judge. It is the result of the County assisting the City by having Magistrates issue warrants and set bail for City prisoners following Hampton’s retirement and to serve as a bridge between that and the appointment of a new City Judge. The agreement simply formalized the ability of the County to assign Magistrates to assist the City Municipal Court on an as-needed basis.

Nichols said that the County has been assisting the City over the past couple of months with bond hearings and warrants at the jail and will continue to do so through the end of August.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, City Attorney John Flynn said that in the future it was unlikely that the City would have to avail itself of the services of a County Magistrate except on very rare occasions.

Shortly after it approved the Intergovernmental Agreement, City Council voted unanimously to approve a Resolution authorizing Nichols to enter the City into an employment agreement with Robbie Hines, who earlier this year retired from the Union County Sheriff’s Office following a 28-year career in law enforcement, to serve for two years as an Associate City Judge on a part-time basis.

The Resolution states that Hines will be paid at the rate of $16.17 an hour for the judicial services he will render the City as an Associate City Judge over the next two years. It further states that Hines’ term of employment begins upon approval of the Resolution by Council.

Hines’ duties as Associate City Judge will be:

• Hold court on an as needed basis

• Conduct trials for the City on an as needed basis

• Issue arrest warrants and search warrants on an as needed basis

• Hold bond hearings on an as needed basis

• Comply with the laws applicable to the Code of Judicial Conduct and be subject to the rules of Professional Conduct in the State of South Carolina as is applicable to the office of Associate Municipal Judge, complete necessary training, and obtain all required certifications.

As City Judge Rollins is employed on a full-time basis and is paid a salary of $30,000 a year for the duration of his two-term in office. His duties are similar to those of Hines in that he also holds court, conducts trials, issues arrest warrants and search warrants, holds bond hearings, and must also be in compliance with the Code of Judicial Conduct and be subject to the rules of Professional Conduct and all the other requirements of the office.

While they both have similar responsibilities, Nichols said that Rollins, as City Judge, is mainly focusing on holding court and conducting trials in the Municipal Courtroom at the Union Public Safety Department. Nichols said this is because the Municipal Court has a backlog of approximately 1,000 pending cases. He said the backlog is due to the fact that, because of the COVID-19 Virus, City Court has not been held since March. As a result, Nichols said Rollins is working to hear and rule on those cases pending to clear out the backlog even as new cases continue to be added.

Nichols said that, as Associate City Judge, Hines will mainly be focused on conducting bond hearings for City prisoners at the Union County Jail and issuing arrest and search warrants as requested by the Union Public Safety Department. He said that Hines handling bond hearings and warrants will enable Rollins to focus on dealing with the backlog of City Court cases.

Apprenticeship

In other business, Council voted unanimously to approve first reading of an Ordinance appropriating $50,430 from the City of Union Utility Fund to pay for the cost of a Water Plant Trainee.

The Ordinance was presented by Finance Director Laura Hembree who told Council that “the City had an opportunity to participate in the Rural Water Apprenticeship Program for a water treatment plant operator.” Hembree said that Council had already received information “concerning this opportunity” and that “an operator is in place and will participate in this program.” She said that as a result “a salary adjustment in the Utility Fund will be needed.”

Transfer

Council also voted unanimously to approve first reading of an Ordinance transferring a total of $49,420 in the General Fund to cover the cost of the City’s Dispatcher/Customer Service Representative.

In presenting the Ordinance to Council, Hembree said that beginning July 1, the City has had an in-bound Call Center in the hallway of the City of Union Municipal Building. Hembree said that a Dispatcher/Customer Service Representative was needed to man the Call Center and so a position was transferred from the Planning Department to the Legislative Department to put that employee in place. She said that as a result “an ordinance is needed to transfer the funds for this lateral move.”

Parking Lot

The East Main Street Parking Lot is now the property of the Union-Laurens Commission for Higher Education.

Council voted unanimously to approve second and final reading of an Ordinance authorizing Nichols to transfer the parking lot to the Commission.

The Ordinance states that the property will be transferred to the Commission “for the purpose of providing additional parking for students, faculty and visitors” to USC Union. It states that the property is a parking lot which was acquired by the City but is not being used by the City.

In his presentation to Council recommending the transfer, Flynn stated that the Union-Laurens Commission for Higher Education “has a longstanding reputation in the City for enhancing the community, providing education for our citizens and maintaining its campus, all of which preserve the overall quality of the downtown commercial area.” Flynn stated that in addition to providing additional parking for students, staff and visitors at USC Union, the donation of the “East Main Street Parking Lot” will also “enhance the neighborhood.”

Rezoning

Council also voted unanimously Tuesday to approve an ordinance rezoning the property at 336 Meansville Road from Zoning District R-15 (Residential) to Zoning District R-8 (Residential).

The Rezoning Analysis Staff Report accompanying the ordinance describes the property as “a vacant 11-acre parcel on Meansville Road directly across the street from Union Christian Day School (zoned R-15). An adjacent manufactured home park in Creekside Drive is to west and property to the north is zoned R-8.”

As for why the property is being rezoned, the report states that the applicant requested it be done “to allow one new manufactured home to be installed on the property.”

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.