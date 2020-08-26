Firefighters clear house of smoke

UNION — When most people think of firefighting equipment they normally think of fire hoses and fire axes that firefighters wield when battling a fire and the turnout gear they wear while doing so and the fire trucks they drive to and from fires.

There is, however, another tool that firefighters use, a tool that came in mighty handy Monday night when the Southside Fire Department was dispatched to a fire on Southwood Drive.

What is that tool? A fan or, to be more precise, an exhaust fan. It’s what firefighters use to help clear smoke from a building and that’s what the Southside Fire Department used theirs for Monday night.

SSFD Public Information Officer Roger Bailey said that his department was dispatched at 11:36 p.m. Monday to a structure fire at 118 Southwood Drive. Bailey said that when firefighters arrived on the scene the house was full of smoke. He said the department’s exhaust fan was deployed and cleared the smoke out of the house.

Bailey said the fire had started when the homeowner was cleaning her electric stove and it had started smoking and filled the house with smoke.

No one was injured.

Bailey said the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Union County EMS also responded to the scene. He said firefighters and other emergency personnel cleared the scene at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday.

