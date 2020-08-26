Sports & Stuff: Football is more than a game

I have seen and heard a lot of people saying that we should not have football this year. I could not disagree more.

Yes, I do have a vested interest in whether or not football is played this year because I do benefit financially off of football, by calling games on the radio and ESPN+, and also writing articles about football and talking about it on my radio show. So yes, perhaps I am a little bit biased.

I also played the game of football as a child growing up and also in high school. Football is more than a game. Football is a lifestyle. Growing up in Union in the late 1980s and the 1990s, I learned early on that football is a way of life. Back then our entire county shutdown to go to football games. At the time we still had three high schools, Lockhart, Jonesville and Union. Football created in all of us a great sense of community pride. We were proud to wear the colors of our high school on Fridays whether it be maroon, blue, or gold and black. My earliest memory of football is the 1990 Division II 4A state title game at Williams-Brice Stadium. Where the Yellow Jackets led by Coach Shell Dula won the school’s first state title. Jonesville also won their school’s lone football state title that season in class 1A. Football creates pride.

Football also provides opportunity. Union is a poor community. Many families live below the poverty level. According to census.gov 81.4% of the population of Union County have a High School diploma while only 12.1% have a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Why is that? A lot of times it is because families cannot afford to send kids to college.

Over the years football, and other sports have provided the opportunity for kids to be able to go to college for free or at a very reduced cost. I played with many guys in high school that got the opportunity to continue their athletic and academic careers at the college level because of football. Had it not been for football these guys would have probably never got the opportunity to go to college due to their families not having the money to send them. Now many of these guys have four-year degrees and higher and have great jobs and are able to provide comfortable livings for their own families.

One of my next earliest memories of football is again sitting in Williams-Brice Stadium and watching Steve Taneyhill throw passes to Monty Means. I remember thinking, as an 8 year old child, how cool it was that a guy from my hometown was playing football in front of all these people. Williams-Brice Stadium could hold three times the population of Union County. Football provides opportunity.

Football provides support. In today’s world many children grow up with only one parent in the household. Some grow up without any parents in the household and are raised by grandparents or other relatives. Being a part of a football team can provide kids with a much needed family-like structure.

To a kid without a father, a football coach can become that father figure. Union County has been blessed over the years with some great football coaches, many of whom have served as father figures for many kids over the years. I think back to my playing time and what Coach Mike Anthony meant to so many of us. I know that several of our guys looked up to him as a father-type figure and many of them still do to this day.

Football also provides many kids with a reason to come to school. Football also makes them strive to succeed, knowing that if you don’t make good enough grades you won’t be allowed to be part of the team anymore. I for one don’t know if I would have made it through high school had football not come along for me when it did. Football gave me something to look forward to. It was something tangible for me to work towards.

Coach Anthony and I once had a talk standing in the gym, and I am sure he doesn’t remember it, but it had a profound impact on me going in to my junior year of high school. He was disappointed in something that I had done, he did not yell, he didn’t really fuss, but I knew he was disappointed in me and that was far worse. I knew I had to do better because I did not want to disappoint him. Football provides support.

So many arguments can be made as to why football is important. It provides an economic boost for the community, the money made from football funds the other athletic programs at schools, and so much more. To me though the answer is simple, football creates pride, provides opportunity, and it provides support. If we don’t allow our kids to play football and other sports, what will they do? I was always told growing up that, “ Idle hands are the devil’s workshop.” The best way to keep our kids out of trouble is to give them an outlet.

Is football more important than public health? No, it is not. However, it is my belief that with the proper precautions football can be played without a threat to public health. Football is more than a game. Just ask anyone who has ever been a part of a team.

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]