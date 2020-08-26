UNION — A local church that has held weekly distributions of boxes full of fresh fruits and vegetables for the past month will hold its final distribution of the summer this Thursday.

Over the course of four weeks, Antioch AME Church has distributed more than 2,500 pounds of free fresh fruits and vegetables to the public. The distributions were part of the church’s participation in the Farm to Families Food program which enabled it to distribute boxes containing a variety of fruits and vegetables such as carrots, potatoes, onions, peaches, lettuce, bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, and zucchinis to needy individuals and families.

The next distribution will be held this Thursday (August 27) at Antioch AME Church, 205 Lovers Lane Road Road, Union, with line-up beginning at 12:45 p.m. and distribution at 1 p.m.

Rev. Sylvia Roberts, Pastor of Antioch AME Church, said that, as with the previous distributions, the same rules will apply at Thursday’s distribution:

• The boxes of food will be distributed on a first come first served basis until the supply is exhausted.

• Only one box of food per car.

• The event will be drive-thru only.

• Masks must be worn.

• There will be no public bathrooms.

During Thursday’s distribution, Roberts said 1,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables will be distributed.

Roberts reiterated that, as with the previous distributions, there are no eligibility requirements to receive the boxes of food and there is no charge for the boxes of fruits and vegetables.

Thursday’s distribution, however, will be the final distribution of the summer.

“It will be the last distribution of the summer program,” Roberts said. “With summer over and the children going back to school where they’ll be getting the nutrition they need, the summer program is over.”

During the distributions, the church has been asking those attending to bring bring donations of school supplies that will be collected and distributed to the children of needy families in Union to help them start the new school year with. The supplies collected will be turned over to the United Way to be distributed in Union.

Roberts again asked that those attending Thursday’s distribution bring donations of school supplies for collection and distribution to the children of needy families, but also stressed that persons do not need to donate school supplies to receive the food being distributed. If, however, those attending could donate school supplies, Roberts said they would be greatly appreciated by those who will be receiving them through the United Way.

In looking back over the distributions, Roberts thanked the community for its support of the program, both in the distribution of the food and the donations of school supplies.

“We want to thank the community for their coming out and supporting us,” Roberts said.

For more information contact Rev. Sylvia Roberts at 803-201-6447.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.