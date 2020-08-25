Brewingtons to join Vice President

Editor’s Note: The following is a Facebook post by local veteran Keving Brewington about a very special invitation he and his wife have received.

Happy to announce me and my beautiful wife have officially been asked to join Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday at the RNC in Baltimore for his acceptance of VP 2020. We love backing a campaign who cares for our Veterans and has backbone like President Trump & VP Pence. Can’t wait to meet these great people!! Special thanks to Sarah Verardoon getting me into this awesome event last minute.

#VeteransForTrump