The misled church in Thyatira

Revelation 2:18 And unto the angel of the church in Thyatira write; These things saith the Son of God, who hath his eyes like unto a flame of fire, and his feet are like fine brass; 19 I know thy works, and charity, and service, and faith, and thy patience, and thy works; and the last to be more than the first. 20 Notwithstanding I have a few things against thee, because thou sufferest that woman Jezebel, which calleth herself a prophetess, to teach and to seduce my servants to commit fornication, and to eat things sacrificed unto idols. 21 And I gave her space to repent of her fornication; and she repented not. 22 Behold, I will cast her into a bed, and them that commit adultery with her into great tribulation, except they repent of their deeds. 23 And I will kill her children with death; and all the churches shall know that I am he which searcheth the reins and hearts: and I will give unto every one of you according to your works.

Thyatira was considered the least politically influential among the seven cities of the churches in Asia. Trade was the strength of this city and there was no focus on any particular religion. This was a working man’s town and the believers were commended for their service, perseverance, and growing in good deeds. We should be mindful as the church today that we do more than tell others about Christ, but also make sure that we grow in love, faith, and acts of service to others.

The problem in Thyatira was that the church was mislead by an immoral prophetess. While they were a kind and loving people who wanted to serve others, many of them allowed her to teach that sexual immorality was not a serious problem for believers. This did not line up with the teaching of Christ and it shows that satisfying one’s own selfish desires is preferred over God’s holy institution of marriage. This type of behavior violates commitment, causes pain and relationship trust issues, instead of waiting on God’s perfect timing. Not to mention it exposes one to disease, personality changes, and irrevocable reputation damage.

It can be quite a challenge to hold on to Biblical principles of morality and family values when our culture accepts immoral practices as completely normal. Without knowledge of God’s Word, prayer, and a committed life to Christ, false teaching will lead people away from God without even realizing the need for repentance.

While this prophetess refused to repent and would suffer the consequences, those who had sinned with her were given time to repent before they too would face punishment. Be encouraged that God knows our hearts and He loves us unconditionally. No matter how far we may stray, His mercy and grace is abundant. We must not allow stubborn self-will to stand in the way of our faithfulness to Christ. We must hear and accept His Word as truth and allow His Spirit to guide our daily lives.

Be careful of where, and of whom, you seek council. Above all else make sure the teaching you expose yourself to aligns with the Bible. This is imperative for faithful servitude of Christ. “Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed.” John 8:31

I pray, “Father, Guide my steps, my thoughts, and my actions toward others. Let Your light shine in my Life for all to see. Take my self will and replace it with love, wisdom, the heart of a servant, and greater desire to know Your Word. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.