Carnegie Corner: Rieta Drinkwine Resource Room

Photo courtesy of the Union County Library System Library Staff Members, Library Board Members and other friends came together Monday, August 17, at the Union County Carnegie Library to honor Rieta Drinkwine (center front) for her years of service as Director of the Union County Library System. It was Drinkwine’s last day as Director, an office she has held since 2016 during which time she amassed a record of accomplishments that have greatly improved the Library System and benefited Union County. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Library System is taking a short program break as it prepares its fall programs. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System Join Spartanburg Regional for Veg Edge on Wednesday, August 26 from 12-1 p.m. to learn about healthy eating habits. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library You can pick up your Summer Reading Badges at the Union County Carnegie Library on Saturday, August 22. Photo courtesy of the Union County Library System Door knocking for the 2020 Census will take place through September 30th with census takers going to a house up to 6 times between 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Visit the Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff and special guests each week!

Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ

Imagine Your Story Treasure Box: Week 8 with Kelton & Spencer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iv9SMbXOQUs&feature=youtu.be

Tuesday Storytime: Tall Tales with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CgfjE0X1rSg&feature=youtu.be

Crafternoon Fun: Paper Plate Johnny Appleseed with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDcxJDRzySQ&feature=youtu.be

Let’s Talk About STEAM: Make a Pulley System for Rapunzel with Kelton & Spencer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_SedcU7fro&feature=youtu.be

Snack Break: Bugs on a Log with Ms. Jennifer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7i8uBBZLwog&feature=youtu.be

Short Break

We will be taking a short program break until September 8th while we prepare for our fall programs, aside from Tuesday Storytime at 10 a.m. We’re excited about our upcoming fall schedule, and can’t wait to share with you!

Rieta Drinkwine Resource Room

On Monday we said goodbye to our amazing library director with lots of hugs, tears, and thank you’s. Rieta, thank you again for everything you’ve done for the library and Union! We will miss you and are thrilled to honor your legacy by naming our resource room after you. Congratulations and best wishes for your next chapter!

Veg Edge

Join Spartanburg Regional for Veg Edge on August 26th from 12-1 to learn about healthy eating habits.

Each month will focus on different topics. This month we are talking about getting back on track with some meal prep tips and our favorite quick go-tos. Recipes will be shared.

Registration at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veg-edge-virtually-back-on-track-registration-115767135619?fbclid=IwAR3nyLzxQkCPXfhYGXsQEXgbz5_dYjpntX848HB5QWzpx-RzXAQqtq52mBg is required but the event is FREE.

Summer Reading Badge Pick-Ups

It’s hard to believe this is the final week of Summer Reading. We know you’ve been hard at work earning your badges in Beanstack (https://unionlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365), and it’s time for you to pick up the rest of your badges to add to your lanyards!

Stop by the library on Saturday, August 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to pick up the badges you’ve earned!

Please note: Pick up your badges from the airlock downstairs at the library, located at the bottom of the ramp leading down to the children’s area.

If you are unable to pick up your badges on Saturday, let us know so we can make other arrangements.

Stop the Knock! Fill Out Your 2020 Census

Door knocking for the 2020 Census will take place from August 11th-September 30th, and census takers will go to a house up to 6 times between 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Census takers will wear masks and follow local public health guidelines when they visit your home. All census takers complete a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing and other health and safety protocols before beginning their work in neighborhoods.

Census takers are hired from your area, and their goal is to help you and everyone in your home be counted in the 2020 Census. If someone visits your home this year to collect information for the 2020 Census, check to make sure they have a valid ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date. Census workers may also carry Census Bureau bags and other equipment with the Census Bureau logo.

If no one is home when the census taker visits, the census taker will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail.

If you respond online or by phone today, a census taker is less likely to have to visit your home to collect your response. Visit my2020census.gov to fill out your census today!

Shape Our Future. #UnionSCCounts

Search our catalog and call or email us to place items on hold!

No New Items Added This Week.

Do you have purchase suggestions for us? Fill out this form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeoSqKy8X2k4jrGspEGuvzfgAJd71C4p7mGkUO4TkAXoSbLKA/viewform

