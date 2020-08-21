A ‘Prayer Vigil’ and ‘Women’s Day’

UNION — Giving God the glory and standing on His promises will be the themes of two very special days of prayer and worship and celebration of the Christian faith by and in honor of the women of Corinth Baptist Church.

Prayer Vigil

The first of those days will be Saturday, August 22, when the Church will hold its “Annual Women’s Day Prayer Vigil” beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Vigil will be held at the front of the church with the attendees lining North Herndon Street and Moore Street.

Minister Mekesha Watson will lead those present in prayer.

The theme of the Vigil will be “To God Be The Glory.”

All women who attend are asked to wear white.

In order to keep everyone as safe as possible from the COVID-19 Virus, all those attending are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

The Prayer Vigil will conclude with the program’s traditional balloon release.

A press release issued by the Church announcing the Prayer Vigil states that “everyone is invited to join us as we lift our eyes to the hills.”

Women’s Day

The second of those days will be on Sunday, August 23, when the Church will hold its “Annual Women’s Day” beginning at 9:45 a.m.

Speakers will be Mrs. Ruby Calhoun and Mrs. Angela Talley Robinson.

The theme will be “Women of Corinth Standing On The Promises Of God.”

A press release issued by the Church announcing Women’s Day invites everyone to “please join us by tuning in to Corinth Baptist Church Facebook Live as we share a word from the Lord.”

Chairpersons are Mrs. Ruby Calhoun, Mrs. Angela Talley Robinson, Mrs. Rosalyn Ferguson, and Mrs. Harriett White.

Rev. J.A. Calhoun, Pastor.

Corinth Baptist Church is located at 302 North Herndon Street, Union.

