Spend $255,000 to get $3 million

UNION COUNTY — What if you had to spend $255,000 this year to get $3 million next year to do something you really needed to do and in addition to getting that $3 million next year you also get back that $255,000 you spent this year and still have another $195,000 you could get later.

Sounds like a good deal, doesn’t it?

It does indeed and that’s just what Union County Airport Director Ronnie Wade presented to Union County Council at its Tuesday, August 11, meeting.

Wade began by announcing that the Michael Baker Engineering firm has been hired to handle the engineering for the next phase of the ongoing program of improvements to and expansion of the Union Airport. He said that the next phase will involve repairing the Airport’s tarmac, repairing the paving around the buildings, and the construction of a parallel taxi-way, all of which he said are safety-oriented repairs and improvements.

The project is projected to cost $3 million and Wade said the Airport plans to seek that funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). However, before the Airport can apply for that $3 million, Wade said the Airport must “have a project ready to proceed with” in order to qualify for the FAA funding. He said that means all engineering and planning must first be completed so the project will be ready to begin construction in order to obtain the necessary funding from the FAA.

Wade said that the engineering and planning portion of the process will cost $255,000 and he said if it is to proceed the County will have to allocate the necessary funds to pay for it. He said that if County Council decides to allocate those funds, it will be reimbursed by the FAA out of funds the Agency has allocated to reimburse Union County for such upfront costs. At the present time, Wade said those reserved funds total $450,000, meaning that when the County is reimbursed for the $255,000 it allocated there will still be $195,000 left in the reserve for reimbursements for other projects in the future.

If County Council does allocate the $255,000 needed for the engineering and planning portion of the project, Wade said the engineering and planning would be completed this year and the Airport would apply, first, for reimbursement of the allocated funds. He said the Airport would then apply for the $3 million from the FAA for the construction phase which would get under way in 2021.

Council took Wade’s presentation as information but took no action.

Another Reimbursement

Wade also reported that the Airport has recently closed on some property it acquired as part of Clear Zoning Project which is designed to clear and extend the approaches aircraft must have to fly off the Airport’s runway. He said that the project cost a total of $290,000 of which $231,000 had already been reimbursed by the FAA, adding that the Airport will be getting the $59,000 balance from the FAA in the near future.

PA System

In addition to serving as Airport Director, Wade is also Union County Stadium Director and oversees the Stadium and the County’s various other recreational facilities. Wade told Council that a Public Address (PA) System had been acquired for the Union County Recreation Department facility for use during basketball games. He said that the new PA System is portable and can be used at other County facilities as needed.

Chairs Ordered

Wade also reported that a total of 64 chairs for use at the Recreation Department have been ordered. He said the Recreation Department already has 20 tables and that the chairs can be used with them for events held there if needed.

Fun Day

Wade also discussed plans for a “Fun Day” at the Union County Airport which would feature a variety of flight-related and other activities. The Fun Day is tentatively scheduled for October 24, but Wade said that a committee has been appointed to determine the best way for the event to be held while keeping people safe from the COVID-19 Virus. He said the committee’s findings and recommendations would be reported in the near future.

