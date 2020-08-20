Outdoor burning & rural broadband

UNION COUNTY — A lease-purchase agreement to acquire more than $500,000 in vehicles and equipment for three departments, a countywide burn ordinance requested by local fire departments, and the expansion of rural broadband service throughout the county were among the issues dealt with by Union County Council Tuesday evening (August 11).

Lease-Purchase

Following a presentation by Union County Supervisor Frank Hart, Council voted unanimously to authorize the County to enter into a Lease-Purchase Agreement in order to purchase three vehicles and other equipment.

Hart said that County Ordinance allows the County to enter into a Lease-Purchase Contract up to $1.5 million to purchase vehicles and equipment for County Departments and Agencies. He said the Lease-Purchase Agreement authorized by Council will total approximately $540,000 which will enable the County to purchase the following vehicles and equipment for the following departments for the following amounts:

• Ambulance for the Union County EMS — $265,000

• Roll-Off Truck for the Solid Waste Mamagement Department — $195,000

• Flatbed Truck with Mowing Equipment for the Public Services Department — $80,000

Hart said the Lease-Purchase Contract will be for five years and the County will pay approximately $114,000 a year on it.

Burn Ordinance

Council also voted unanimously to direct Hart to have an ordinance drawn up regulating outdoor burning.

Hart said that the proposed burn ordinance has been requested for years by the county’s fire departments to deal with the problem of outdoor burning. He said this was in response to the fact that, in heavily populated areas like the mill villages, a homeowner burning trash outdoors can and often does create problems for their neighbors when the smoke and smells drift from their property to that of the neighbors. This, he said, leads to complaints by the neighbors about the smoke and the smells affecting them, with some even complaining of trouble breathing, stating that the smoke and smells are exacerbating their health problems such asthma and COPD.

In addition, Hart said that DHEC regulations only permit the burning of naturally growing materials such as leaves and tree limbs and branches and ban the burning of things like plastic bottles which release toxic chemicals into the air. While such burning violates DHEC regulations, Hart said those regulations cannot be enforced without a local burning ordinance, adding that the ordinance to be drawn up will provide that enforcement and bring the County into compliance with State regulations.

Hart added that DHEC regulations does permit exemptions for agriculturally-related burnings such as clearing land for cultivation. He said such exemptions would be included in the new ordinance.

Rural Broadband

The COVID-19 Virus has forced many changes on the people of Union County including forcing local schools to offer virtual classes online and this development is behind a more concerted effort by County Council to bring affordable, high-speed broadband service to all areas of the County.

Hart addressed Council about the subject Tuesday evening, pointing out that it has been a long-time goal of the County to make affordable, high-speed broadband available to the residents of the all the rural areas of Union County that do not have it yet. He said the need for rural broadband has intensified because of the COVID-19 Virus which is causing many schoolchildren to have to take their classes remotely. Because of this, Hart said the County is looking at all funding resources to get rural broadband in place throughout the County to make it easier for these schoolchildren to attend their classes online as well as to make it more readily available to the general public.

Clerk Of Court Vacancies

In other business, Council voted unanimously to approve a request by Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson that she be allowed to fill two vacancies in her office.

Lawson told Council that one vacancy is in the Family Court Division of her office and the other in the Common Pleas Division.

She added that both positions are already budgeted.

County Magistrate

If the City of Union needs it to do so, Union County will assign a County Magistrate to help handle the duties of the City Municipal Judge.

Beginning in July, County Council and Union City County have both undertaken the process of approving Ordinances and Resolutions authorizing an Intergovernmental Agreement authorizing an Intergovernmental Agreement between the City and the County allowing a Union County Magistrate to serve as a City Municipal Judge on an as needed basis.

The Ordinances and Resolutions approved by both Councils states that the County’s Magistrate Office “is willing to provide the City with County Magistrates to preside over the Municipal Court, to hear and determine cases under the City’s jurisdiction and perform other necessary judicial functions.” They further state that “the Chief Magistrate of Union County has agreed to seek an Order of the Chief Justice of South Carolina Supreme Court authorizing the Chief Magistrate of the County to assign any Magistrate of the County to preside over the Municipal Court from time to time.”

At its August meeting this past Tuesday, County Council voted unanimously to approve third and final reading of the Ordinance authorizing the Intergovernmental Agreement.

Following County Council’s approval of the Resolution and first reading of the Ordinance authorizing the Intergovernmental Agreement in July, Supervisor Frank Hart said that, following the recent retirement of the City Judge, the County had been assisting the City by having Magistrates issue warrants and set bail for City prisoners. Hart said the Agreement would formalize the process so the City can use County Magistrates on an as needed basis from to time. He said this was also to help the City bridge the time between the retirement of the former Judge and the appointment of a new one, adding that this is part of the partnership between the County and the City.

At its July meeting, Union City Council voted unanimously to appoint John M. Rollins, Jr. as the new City of Union Municipal Judge. He began serving as Municipal Judge on August 1.

Union City Council is scheduled to have second and final reading of its Ordinance authorizing the Intergovernmental Agreement at its August meeting.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.