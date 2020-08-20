Face covering & student attendance

UNION COUNTY — The reality of the COVID-19 Virus and the efforts to combat it continues to reshape everyday life including the education of schoolchildren and that’s why the Union County School District now has a new policy requiring the wearing of face masks in schools and another new policy governing student attendance.

At its Monday, August 10, meeting, the Union County School Board, at the recommendation of Personnel Director Jeff Stribble, voted unanimously to approve policies ADD and JE-R. Stribble said that the new policies were developed by the SC School Board Association. He recomended that the Board forego its usual process of approving a policy with multiple readings because of the necessity of getting the policies in place before the start of the new school year.

ADD

The wearing of masks or other face coverings is a big part of efforts to combat the spread of the COVID-19 Virus and Policy ADD adopted by the Board requires the wearing of a mask or other face coverings at District schools. The policy includes the rationale for wearing face coverings; the definition of a face covering; the wearing of face coverings by staff, students, and visitors; limits on the number of visitors; exceptions for wearing face coverings; accommodations for requested exemptions; harassment and bullying; and discipline.

The policy states the following about these issues:

To reduce the spread of the pandemic (COVID-19), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that a face covering be worn in public settings when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. The district will consider the circumstances in the community and consult local health officials for the implementation of this policy.

Definitions

A face covering is a piece of fabric, cloth, or other material that covers the wearer’s nose, mouth, and chin simultaneously and is secured to the wearer’s face by elastic, ties, or other means. Acceptable face coverings may be homemade, and they may be reusable or disposable.

A face shield made of flexible plastic that wraps around the wearer’s face and extends below his/her chin may also be used as a face covering.

Staff Members

Staff members will wear a face covering while on district property or conducting business on behalf of the district (e.g. driving a bus, conducting a home visit, supervising athletic events, etc.). Staff members include, but are not limited to, salaried and hourly employees, school volunteers, student teachers, and interns. The district will provide masks to staff members and expects that reusable masks will be washed regularly to ensure maximum protection.

Students

All students Kindergarten through 12th grade will wear face coverings while on district property, on district transportation, or attending a school related activity (e.g. athletic events, field trips, etc.). Certain classes or activities may be granted a limited exception to this requirement at the discretion of the superintendent or his/her designee. The district will provide masks to students and expects that reusable masks will be washed regularly to ensure maximum protection.

Exceptions for wearing a face covering may include, but are not limited to, the following activities:

• mealtimes

• outdoor recess where students can maintain a physical distance of at least six (6) feet

• administration of medication

• those who have trouble breathing

• those unable to remove the covering without assistance

• those with special healthcare or educational needs as determined by an Individualized Education Plan (IEP), 504 accommodations Plan, or an individualized student healthcare plan, or by a medical doctor

• those younger than 2 years old

Visitors

Non-essential visitors to district buildings will be limited in accordance with administrative rule KI-R, Visitors. Visitors include, but are not limited to, parents/legal guardians, contract service providers, and delivery persons. Visitors will wear a face covering while on district property. Visitors will be asked to leave district property if they refuse to wear a face covering.

Accommodations

Requests for exceptions under this policy for health or developmental conditions or religious exemption will be considered by the superintendent or his/her designee, who may request documentation justifying the exception.

Students (or parents/legal guardians) who request to be exempted from wearing a face covering for other than a health or developmental condition or religious exemption will be offered virtual learning for the period that face coverings are required on district property.

Harassment and Bullying

The district will not tolerate harassment of anyone wearing face coverings or those with recognized exemptions to the face covering requirement and will appropriately discipline students, staff, or visitors who engage in behavior that interferes with any student or staff member’s ability to comply with this policy.

Discipline

Failure or refusal to wear a face covering by a staff member or student may result in discipline in accordance with district policy and codes of conduct, as applicable.

This policy is intended to be effective until further notice and to align with district policies, including, but not limited to, student and staff dress codes. To the extent this policy does not align, this policy will supersede others in accordance with applicable law and regulations in effect at the time. For clarification on potential conflicts between policies, the interpretation of the superintendent or his/her designee is final.

The board authorizes the superintendent or his/her designee to amend these requirements as necessary to meet health and safety guidelines.

JE-R

School attendance has also been impacted by the COVID-19 Virus and efforts to contain and halt its spread as schools attempt to continue to provide educational services while at the same time keeping students and their families and school personnel and their families safe. Policy JE-R deals with the issues of attendance including onsite, virtual, and hybrid attendance; truancy; and the authorization school authorities to take steps to ensure student attendance continues in spite of the Virus.

The policy states the following about these issues:

State law requires all children of compulsory attendance age to regularly attend school. Regular attendance is necessary if students are to make the desired and expected academic progress. Therefore, the board authorizes the administration to implement procedures to ensure student attendance is maintained during the pandemic (COVID-19), ensuring that absences are recorded, and truancy is reported in accordance with policy JH, Student Absences and Excuses.

Onsite Attendance

Attendance is determined by whether a student is physically present in a classroom on school grounds or school property. Staff members will take attendance following the normal procedures set forth in district policy.

Students who are not sick, but who are required to quarantine or self-isolate will be provided the opportunity to participate in virtual instruction utilizing various instructional strategies as determined by the district. While under quarantine or self-isolation, such students will be subject to the attendance procedures as set forth below for students regularly receiving virtual instruction.

Students who are sick due to COVID-19 will be considered lawfully absent in accordance with policy JH If the illness is prolonged, such students will be eligible for medical homebound instruction as set forth in policy IHBF, Medical Homebound Instruction.

Virtual Attendance

Attendance is determined by whether a student submits work and participates in activities assigned by the teacher. Students who submit work on a timely basis and participate as instructed will be considered present. Students who do not turn in assignments and participate in virtual learning activities as set forth in classroom procedures will be considered absent. Such absences will be processed in accordance with policy JH.

Students who are sick due to COVID-19 will be considered lawfully absent in accordance with policy JH. If the illness is prolonged, such students will be eligible for medical homebound instruction as set forth in policy IHBF.

Attendance for a Hybrid Schedule

Students participating in a combination of onsite and virtual instruction will be subject to both attendance procedures set forth above. Onsite attendance will be determined by students’ physical presence in the classroom and for virtual attendance, students must adhere to the classroom assignment rules established by each teacher to be considered present.

Truancy

State laws and regulations determining absences and truancy are applicable for both onsite and virtual instruction. Staff members will follow policy JH regarding continued absences and the following guidelines:

• When excessive absences become a pattern, the principal or his/her designee will oversee the development and implementation of a written intervention plan designed to improve student attendance.

• When truancy continues following implementation of a written intervention plan, students will be referred to the family court and parents/legal guardians to the Department of Social Services to address truancy issues as outlined in administrative rule JH.

The district will make every effort to ensure that this administrative rule is applied in a fair and consistent manner.

Superintendent Goals

In other business, the Board voted unanimously to approve Union County School District Superintendent Joey Haney’s “Superintendent Goard for 2020-2021.” Those goals are:

1. The Superintendent will lead the district to communicate with the general public those positive activities, programs, accomplishments and district improvements to increase community awareness and understanding.

2. The Superintendent will implement a plan for reopening the schools, evaluate the current conditions periodically and communicate with the school board on any need to transition.

3. The Superintendent will attend and participate in SCASA meetings and conferences including the New Superintendents Orientation.

Personnel

The Board also voted unanimously to approve the Personnel Report presented by the Stribble who recommended the hiring of the following personnel:

• Adam Fleming — ELA Teacher at Sims Middle School

• Michael Bennett — Elementary Teacher at Sims Middle School

Meetings

In another COVID-19-related matter, the Board voted unanimously to hold all of its meetings through December in Room 600 at the CATE Center rather than rotate them between other locations as in previous years. This is being done as a further precaution to fight the spread of the Virus.

