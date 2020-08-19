Founders building new office

Image courtesy of Founders Federal Credit Union This is a rendering of what the new Founders Federal Credit Union facility will look like when completed. Scheduled to open in 2021, the new office will be larger than the current one which has been in operation since 2014. The new facility is being built to accommodate the growth Founders is experiencing in Union County.

UNION — Founders Federal Credit Union is building a larger Union office to better serve its members in the Union County market area.

In a statement released Friday, Founders Chief Marketing Officer Nicki Nash announced that construction has begun on the 1-acre lot where the Credit Union is building its new 3,600 square foot office. Nash said that the new office will have four teller stations, six Financial Service Representative offices, two drive-up lanes, a drive-up ATM, “and plenty of parking.” She said that Founders is investing more than $1.2 million in the new office which is expected to open by May 31, 2021.

Nash said that Founders has outgrown its current 2,000 square-foot office which is located at 523 North Duncan Bypass Suite A, Union. She said that when the current office opened in early 2014 there were less than 2,000 Credit Union members in Union County. In the years since, Nash said the number of local Credit Union members has grown to more than 5,000.

“We have outgrown our current branch in Union which is a great problem to have,” Nash said in a telephone interview with The Union Times. “We started small expecting great growth in the Union market and we’ve certainly had that growth.

“Union has been great area for us and our staff is heavily involved in the community,” she said. “We have successfully partnered with schools and other organizations and businesses in the area and we’re looking forward to even more growth in the future.”

The construction of the new Founders Federal Credit Union office and the company’s expansion and increased investment in Union County was welcomed by local officials.

Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell said that “the Union County Chamber of Commerce is thrilled with the decision by Founder’s Federal Credit Union to expand. Any time an existing business expands it is reassuring. It further demonstrates that they are happy here in Union County, so happy in fact that they see a future that would warrant a significant financial investment in our community.”

The services provided by Founders to the people of Union County and its partnership with the community was praised by Union County Supervisor Frank Hart.

“Founders has been a great partner for Union County,” Hart said. “It provides a great service. We are happy to see them growing and to see them increase their investment in Union County.”

Union County Development Board Executive Director Kathy Jo Lancaster pointed to the role Founders plays in the community through the services it provides and the impact those services have.

“We are excited that Founders Federal Credit Union is expanding their operations and building a new banking center in Union County,” Lancaster said. “Through its comprehensive financial services Founders will continue to play a central role in the local community by serving residents and businesses to assist in funding projects, improvements, and expanding the community’s infrastructure.”

The new Founders Federal Credit Union office will be located at 315 Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Union.

About Founders Federal Credit Union

The credit union, one of the largest and most innovative in the nation, was founded in 1950 in Fort Mill, South Carolina to provide financial services to the employees of Springs Industries, Inc. Founders serves over 220,000 members and has more than 30 locations. The credit union has over $2.6 billion in assets.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.