Sports & Stuff: Football and a lesson

A few weeks ago when the SEC announced that the league was going to a one game all conference schedule for the 2020 season, we all knew that the schedule for South Carolina was going to be brutal. Prior to the change South Carolina already faced one of the toughest schedules in the nation, and adding two more SEC foes wasn’t going to make it any better.

On Monday the league announced the dates and opponents for the 2020 SEC football season. The schedule is tough on South Carolina and includes a brutal three game stretch starting in mid-October.

The Gamecocks will open the 2020 campaign against the Tennessee Volunteers on September 26th at Williams-Brice Stadium. It is difficult to say that the first game of the year is a pivotal game for anyone but I really believe that is the case for South Carolina week one, and you will see why as this schedule goes along. If the Gamecocks are not able to win this game, it would be hard for me to find more than maybe two to three wins on the entire schedule. On October 3rd the Gamecocks will go on the road for the first time when they travel to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators. The Gators are predicted by many to be a force in the SEC East this year. They are a team that can definitely make a run toward an SEC title. The Gamecocks and Gators usually get together toward the end of the year so a week two match-up will be different.

Week three of the season sees Carolina on the road again, this time in Nashville against Vanderbilt. The Commodores will continue their history of being the perennial bottom dweller in the SEC and I think the Gamecocks will come home with a win.

The next three games is one of the toughest three game stretches I have ever seen a Gamecock team have. On October 17th they will be at home against SEC West power Auburn, followed by a trip to Baton Rouge to take on LSU on October 24th, and then a home date with Texas A&M on November 7th. At this point if you told me the Gamecocks would win one of these three games I would be shocked. Auburn, who are usually very good and have the Gamecocks number, should be in the running for an SEC West Title this year. LSU is of course coming off of a National Championship, and Texas A&M is garnering a lot of preseason hype and will possibly be the best team Jimbo Fisher has had in his tenure in College Station.

As we go deeper into the month of November things will get a little easier when on November 14th the Gamecocks will travel to Oxford, Mississippi to take on the Ole Miss Rebels. The Rebels have a new head coach in Lane Kiffin, but the Gamecocks are familiar with him from his short tenure in Tennessee. November 21st the Gamecocks will return home to take on the Missouri Tigers, in what will be a winnable game for this South Carolina team.

Thanksgiving weekend has been reserved for the rivalry game versus Clemson for quite a while now. However, with the conference going to an all conference schedule that wasn’t a possibility this year. The Gamecocks won’t play the Tigers that Saturday this year, instead they will play host to the Georgia Bulldogs. To me that is probably the second best option to playing Clemson on Thanksgiving weekend as Georgia is probably South Carolina’s second biggest rival. The final game of the 2020 season will be on the road against Kentucky, a team South Carolina defeated last year but has really struggled against in recent years.

This is a football season unlike an other. Things are going to be very different. A lot of Gamecock fans called for Head Coach Will Muschamp to be fired after last year’s 4-8 season that saw the Gamecocks lose to teams like Missouri and Appalachian State. After the season Muschamp’s contract was restructured and his buyout was lowered by about two million dollars, but is still high. Even if the Gamecocks have another bad season in 2020 I don’t think it will spell the end for Muschamp at South Carolina. Despite what happens I think Coach Muschamp will return for the 2021 season due to the uncertainty of this season and having to deal with all of the changes due to the pandemic.

During the off-season Coach Muschamp also hired Mike Bobo, the former Georgia offensive coordinator and Colorado State head coach, to come in and run the offense. They hope this will provide a spark for a Gamecock offense that has been predictable and has often looked lethargic on the field. Bobo also brought with him a quarterback from Colorado State, former Dorman standout Colin Hill. Hill is expected to compete for the starting job alongside Ryan Hillinski, who started for the Gamecocks in eleven of twelve games for the Gamecocks in 2019. Hill has a couple of knee surgeries in his time with Colorado State, including a third torn ACL that ended his season last year after only three games.

As I told you during my first column several weeks ago, this column is going to be about more than just sports, and that’s why I called it Sports and Stuff. So if it’s ok, I want to step outside of the sports realm for just a minute and talk about something that has been on my heart.

If this pandemic has taught us anything over the last few months, I hope we have all learned how precious life can be. It is a lesson some of us have learned time and time again these last few months. This lesson is not specific to the pandemic though and it is something that all of us learn at some point in our lives. Whether it is when we lose that first grandparent, parent, or just a friend. Life can be taken away from us in the blink of an eye. People that passed away last night had plans for today, just like you and I did. I say all that to say two things. If you don’t know Jesus as your personal savior you need to do that now. We have all sinned and fallen short of the Glory of God and the wages of sin is eternal separation from God in hell. Jesus is the only way to salvation. If you haven’t surrendered your life to him call a pastor or a friend that you know is a Christian and ask them what you need to do to be saved.

The second thing is this. If there is someone in your life that means a lot to you, tell them. Don’t wait, call them now, tell them what they mean to you while they are still here. Saying nice things about a person and saying how much they mean to you shouldn’t be reserved for a funeral service. A simple call to someone to tell them you love them and tell them what they mean to you will more than likely mean the world to them and may help a person who may be struggling with something feel a lot better.

I think Garth Brooks said it best, “Tell that someone that you love, just what you’re thinking of, if tomorrow never comes.”

Live today because who knows what tomorrow holds, but no matter what it holds I know I can face it because of who holds tomorrow.

