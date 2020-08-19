Pray to reflect the light of Christ’s love

Charles Warner | The Union Times The United States of America is beset with some really big problems these days, isn’t it? The COVID-19 Virus and the efforts to contain and combat it have turned the lives of the American people upside down and the Virus has taken the lives of far too many men, women, and children. The economy, which for the past three years had been doing so well in terms of job creation has been sent into a tailspin with millions losing their jobs due to the Virus and the efforts to fight it. There is rioting in major cities that is causing even more damage to the lives and livelihoods of the residents of those cities which are sinking into chaos as the rule of law collapses. Then there’s a surging crime rate in so many of our cities, especially surges in crimes of violence including shootings that have left many wounded and resulted in many deaths, the most heartbreaking of which have been children, most not even 10 years old, murdered either deliberately or because they were just in the wrong place at the wrong time. This year is also an election year and far too many politicians seem more interested in winning election than they do in solving the problems afflicting this country, with many of them seeming to exploit those problems for their own gain. Those are big problems and big problems need a big solution and that’s why each and every one of us should turn to God for help because He is far bigger than all our earthly problems combined. Our earthly problems, however, have their origin in a spiritual problem, the inability and unwillingness of far too many of us to place our trust in God, to let Him take charge of our lives, and look to Him through prayer and the study of His Holy Word The Bible for the solutions to those problems. Were we to place our trust in Him, let Him take charge, and through prayer and study of the Scriptures learn how we should live and live accordingly then these earthly problems would shrink to insignificance. God is bigger than all our problems and, yes, bigger still than the politicians and other so-called experts who claim to have the solution to those problems. So let us put our trust in God and not in earthly rulers for the solution to our problems because when all is said and done He knows what he’s doing far better than they do and He doesn’t make mistakes or put His interests ahead of doing what’s right for those who put their trust in Him.

Read Matthew 5:13-16

Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.

— Matthew 5:16 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord Jesus, help us to reach into the lives of the people we meet every day to reflect to them the light of your love. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I can spread the good news of Christ by taking interest in the lives of others.

