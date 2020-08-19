Pray to reflect the light of Christ’s love

Read Matthew 5:13-16

Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.

— Matthew 5:16 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord Jesus, help us to reach into the lives of the people we meet every day to reflect to them the light of your love. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I can spread the good news of Christ by taking interest in the lives of others.