The compromising church in Pergamos

Revelation 2:12 And to the angel of the church in Pergamos write; These things saith he which hath the sharp sword with two edges; 13 I know thy works, and where thou dwellest, even where Satan’s seat is: and thou holdest fast my name, and hast not denied my faith, even in those days wherein Antipas was my faithful martyr, who was slain among you, where Satan dwelleth. 14 But I have a few things against thee, because thou hast there them that hold the doctrine of Balaam, who taught Balac to cast a stumblingblock before the children of Israel, to eat things sacrificed unto idols, and to commit fornication. 15 So hast thou also them that hold the doctrine of the Nicolaitanes, which thing I hate. 16 Repent; or else I will come unto thee quickly, and will fight against them with the sword of my mouth.

Pergamos was a city on a hill and the center of Greek culture and education. It was well known for its cults and worship of idols. The church in Pergamos refused to renounce their faith, even after one of their members was martyred. These believers experienced great pressure to compromise and leave their faith.

It is never easy to stand against strong pressures of society and the temptation to give up when facing cruel punishment, but the church understood renouncing their faith would be just as deadly. While there were some that did not compromise and were willing to die for their faith, there were others who began to tolerate practices of immorality and idolatry. Attempting to blend impure actions due to pressures of becoming more open-minded will only lower the standard for fruitful Christian living.

The sword in verse 12 represents God’s judgment against rebellion. The Roman swords were a sign of authority and used for judgement, however, God is the ultimate authority and His future judgement will separate believers and unbelievers. Those who are faithful will experience eternal rewards of living in His kingdom.

Churches must be careful of tolerating those like Balaam who lead people away from God. Even though every individual may not partake in such practices, it is still wrong to allow immorality to infiltrate the church for financial gain or social status. Christ rebuked the Pergamos church, regardless of the things they were doing right. He still held it against them that they allowed other doctrine within the fellowship.

Be encouraged today that God will reward those who do not deny Him or compromise regarding His Word. Don’t allow discouragement to creep in due to others lack of knowledge concerning the Bible. It is very important that we are loving witnesses to others, but ultimately, living a life pleasing to Christ and staying true to His doctrine without compromise is how we overcome.

I pray, “Father, forgive me when I fail to stand strong against those who desire to compromise Your Word. Let me live a Christlike life showing love and kindness to others, but give me the courage and strength to never back down in the face of opposition of those against Christ. In Jesus’ name I pray, amen.”

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.