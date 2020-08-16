Carnegie Corner: Taking a program break

Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Library System is taking short program break as it prepares its fall programs. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library This press release announces the appointment of Taylor Atkinson said Interim Director of the Union County Library System. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library You can either sign-up in-person or online to get a library card from the Union County Library System. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library You can pick up your Summer Reading Badges at the Union County Carnegie Library on Tuesday, August 18, and Saturday, August 22. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library These are award-winning books for the juveniles that have been selected by the staff of the Union County Library System. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library These are award-winning books for the young adults that have been selected by the staff of the Union County Library System. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library These are award-winning books for the adults that have been selected by the staff of the Union County Library System.

Events & Programs

Visit the Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff and special guests each week!

Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ

Imagine Your Story Treasure Box: Week 7 with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZXeOXgCEwk&feature=youtu.be

Tuesday Storytime: Fractured Fairy Tales with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3MERAI5-KMA&feature=youtu.be

Crafternoon Fun: Gingerbread Playdough with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjdJ2kESc4c&feature=youtu.be

Let’s Talk About STEAM: Build a Raft for the Three Billy Goats Gruff with Ms. Taylor at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djRQ_CAhIA4&feature=youtu.be

Snack Break: Bear S’Mores with Ms. Jennifer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=POxb59hgduw&feature=youtu.be

Short Break

From August 17-September 8, we will be taking a short break while we prepare for our fall programs, aside from Tuesday Storytime at 10 a.m. We’re excited about our upcoming fall schedule, and can’t wait to share with you!

Interim Library Director

The Union County Library System Board has named Taylor Atkinson, who has served as Assistant Director since April 2017, as Interim Director effective August 18, 2020, due to her ties to the community and experience as a leader for the library system.

Read more at https://www.uniondailytimes.com/features/lifestyle/25267/atkinson-named-interim-director

Library Cards

Do you need a library card? It’s easy!

Visit us to sign-up in person OR sign-up online at https://www.unionlibrary.org/library-cards. Library cards will be mailed to you.

Summer Reading Badge Pick-Ups

It’s hard to believe this is the final week of Summer Reading. We know you’ve been hard at work earning your badges in Beanstack (https://unionlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365) and it’s time for you to pick up the rest of your badges to add to your lanyards!

Stop by the library on Tuesday, August 18 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. or Saturday, August 22 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. to pick up the badges you’ve earned!

Please note: Pick up your badges from the airlock downstairs at the library, located at the bottom of the ramp leading down to the children’s area.

If you are unable to pick up your badges during those dates, let us know so we can make other arrangements. Keep logging your progress online until August 17!

Book List Recommendations

Our amazing library staff have been putting together book lists — this week, enjoy our award winning recommendations

E-books are available for checkout at jasmine.overdrive.com. Call or email us to place books on hold! Enjoy!

Thank you to South Carolina Humanities, www.schumanities.org, for allowing us to help expand our collections and serve our patrons with a Bridge Grant. Funding for the Bridge Grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan.

Kids’ Award Winners

Merci Suarez Changes Gears by Meg Medina (2019 Newberry Medal)

New Kid by Jerry Craft (2020 Newberry Medal & 2020 Coretta Scott King Author Book Award)

The Undefeated by Kwame Alexander (2020 Newberry Honor Medal/2020 Caldecott Medal/2020 Coretta Scott King Illustrator Book Award)

Other Words For Home by Jasmine Warga (2020 Newberry Honor Medal)

Hello Lighthouse by Sophie Blackall (2019 Caldecott Medal)

The Rough Patch by Brian Lies (2019 Caldecott Honor Meda) (E-Audiobook Only)

Double Bass Blues by Andrea J. Loney (2020 Caldecott Honor Medal)

Going Down Home With Daddy by Kelly Starling Lyons (2020 Caldecott Honor Medal)

Bear Came Along by Richard T. Morris (2020 Caldecott Honor Medal)

Stop! Bot! by James Yang (2020 Theodor Seuss Geisel Award)

Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story by Kevin Noble Maillard (2020 Robert F. Sibert Informational Book Award)

Young Adult Award Winners

Dig by A.S. King (2020 Michael L. Printz Award)

Where The World Ends by Geraldine McCaughrean (2020 Michael L. Printz Award)

The Silence Between Us by Alison Gervais (2020 Schneider Family Honor Book Award)

Look Both Ways: A Tale Told In Ten Blocks by Jason Reynolds (2019 National Book Award Young People’s Literature Longlist & 2020 Coretta Scott King Author Honor Book Award)

Genesis Begins Again by Alician Williams (2020 Newberry Honor)

A Heart In A Body In The World by Deb Caletti (2019 Michael L. Printz Award)

Ordinary Hazards: A Memoir by Nikki Grimes (2020 Michael L. Printz Award & 2020 Robert F. Sibert Informational Honor Book Award)

Free Lunch by Rex Ogle (2020 Yalsa Award For Excellence In Nonfiction For Young Adults)

Pet by Akwaeke Emezi (2019 National Book Award Young People’s Literature Longlist & 2020 Larry Romans Children’s & Young Adult Literature Honor Award)

Shout by Laurie Halse Anderson (2019 National Book Award Young People’s Literature Longlist & 2019 Goodreads Choice Award)

Adult Award Winners

• Fiction

The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (2020 Pulitzer Prize/2020 Alex Award/2019 National Book Award)

A Boy And His Dog At The End Of The World by C.A. Fletcher (2020 Alex Award)

Less by Andrew Sean Greer (2019 Pulitzer Prize)

The Overstory by Richard Powers (2019 Pulitzer Prize)

Trust Exercise by Susan Choi (2019 National Book Award Longlist)

The Need by Helen Phillips (2019 National Book Award Longlist)

• Non-Fiction

The Undying: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and Care by Anne Boyer (2020 Pulitzer Prize)

The Tradition by Jericho Brown (2020 Pulitzer Prize & 2029 National Book Awards Poetry Longlist)

The Yellow House by Sarah M. Broom (2019 National Books Award Nonfiction Longlist)

Amity And Prospertiy: One Family And The Fracturing Of America by Eliza Griswold (2019 Pulitzer Prize)

New Items Added

Search our catalog and call or email us to place items on hold!

Adult DVD

The Hunt

Adult Fiction

Don’t Make A Sound by Theresa Ragan

The Amish School Teacher: A Romance by Jerry S. Eicher

Adult Non-Fiction

A Good Apology: Four Steps To Make Things Right by Molly Howes

The Zulus At War: The History, Rise, And Fall Of The Tribe That Washed Its Spears by Andrian Graves

The Anatomy Of The Zulu Army: From Shaka To Cetshwayo, 1818-1879 by Ian Knight

The Washing Of The Apears: A History Of The Rise Of The Zulu Nation Under Shaka And Its Fall In The Zulu War Of 1879 by Donald R. Morris

Juvenile DVD

Trolls World Tour

