Four serving on SCC Foundation Board

Dr. Natashia Jeter Andrena Powell-Baker John Robbins Pamela Sloss

SPARTANBURG — The Spartanburg Community College Foundation recently elected new members to the board of directors including one from Union County with three of its returning members also being from Union County.

Established in 1983, the SCC Foundation generates resources of all kinds by building and strengthening partnerships to advance the goals of Spartanburg Community College.

“The SCC Foundation is comprised of 22 community leaders who generously give their time and talents to secure innovative funding opportunities and other significant gifts to champion the mission and goals of the college,” explains Bea Walters Smith, SCC’s executive director of Advancement and the Foundation. “These men and women represent SCC’s three-county service area of Spartanburg, Union and Cherokee. Each board member brings years of professional influences to heighten community awareness to directly impact our faculty, staff and students.”

Executive Committee

The following individuals were elected to serve on the executive committee for a two-year term (July 2020- June 2022):

Chair — Kathy Sinclair, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Spartanburg

Vice Chair — Gene Jackson, Spartanburg Water System, Spartanburg

Secretary — Loretta Grna, Kohler, Spartanburg

Treasurer — Nicole Baker, Baker CPA, LLC, Spartanburg

Past Chair — Linda Hannon, Duke Energy, Spartanburg

New Members

Newly elected individuals to the board, who will serve a three-year term (July 2020- June 2023), include the following:

Cheryl Black, AFL Global, Spartanburg

Mike Honeycutt, H & H Real Estate, Spartanburg

Dr. Natashia Jeter, UMC Center for OB/GYN, Union

Joseph Landsverk, Magellan Midstream Partners, Spartanburg

Nichole Morgan, Ace Bakery/Morgan Foods, Gaffney

Heather Philo, American Credit Acceptance, Spartanburg

Dana Wood, Upstate Workforce Investment Board, Spartanburg

Returning Members

Returning board members include the following:

Andrena Powell-Baker, Lockhart Power, Union

Lisa Claxton, Clemson University, Spartanburg

Rich Gibson, Milliken, Spartanburg

Scott Jones, First Citizens Bank, Spartanburg

John Nelson, Spartanburg Steel Products, Spartanburg

John Robbins, Timken, Union

Ottiia Scanlon, Milliken, Spartanburg

Warren Snead, Cooper Standard, Spartanburg

Pamela Sloss, Union County Detention Center, Union

Rev. J. W. Sanders, Bethel Baptist Church, Gaffney

For more information on the SCC Foundation and additional giving opportunities, contact Bea Walters Smith at [email protected], (864) 592-4448 or visit www.sccsc.edu/foundation.

About Spartanburg Community College

SCC offers more than 70 academic program offerings including associate degrees, diplomas and certificates, plus University Transfer opportunities to four-year colleges and universities. SCC provides flexible class scheduling including day, evening, weekend classes with multiple start dates and more than 100 online classes through SCCOnline. Offering the lowest tuition in the region, convenient locations, and regional/national accreditations, SCC offers educational opportunities leading to high-growth, high-demand jobs. The SCC Corporate & Community Education Division provides job and career enhancement, workforce development and personal enrichment courses and training programs. For more information, visit www.sccsc.edu.

This story courtesy of Spartanburg Community College.