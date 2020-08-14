Four serving on SCC Foundation Board

SPARTANBURG — The Spartanburg Community College Foundation recently elected new members to the board of directors including one from Union County with three of its returning members also being from Union County.
Established in 1983, the SCC Foundation generates resources of all kinds by building and strengthening partnerships to advance the goals of Spartanburg Community College.
“The SCC Foundation is comprised of 22 community leaders who generously give their time and talents to secure innovative funding opportunities and other significant gifts to champion the mission and goals of the college,” explains Bea Walters Smith, SCC’s executive director of Advancement and the Foundation. “These men and women represent SCC’s three-county service area of Spartanburg, Union and Cherokee. Each board member brings years of professional influences to heighten community awareness to directly impact our faculty, staff and students.”
Executive Committee
The following individuals were elected to serve on the executive committee for a two-year term (July 2020- June 2022):
Chair — Kathy Sinclair, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Spartanburg
Vice Chair — Gene Jackson, Spartanburg Water System, Spartanburg
Secretary — Loretta Grna, Kohler, Spartanburg
Treasurer — Nicole Baker, Baker CPA, LLC, Spartanburg
Past Chair — Linda Hannon, Duke Energy, Spartanburg
New Members
Newly elected individuals to the board, who will serve a three-year term (July 2020- June 2023), include the following:
Cheryl Black, AFL Global, Spartanburg
Mike Honeycutt, H & H Real Estate, Spartanburg
Dr. Natashia Jeter, UMC Center for OB/GYN, Union
Joseph Landsverk, Magellan Midstream Partners, Spartanburg
Nichole Morgan, Ace Bakery/Morgan Foods, Gaffney
Heather Philo, American Credit Acceptance, Spartanburg
Dana Wood, Upstate Workforce Investment Board, Spartanburg
Returning Members
Returning board members include the following:
Andrena Powell-Baker, Lockhart Power, Union
Lisa Claxton, Clemson University, Spartanburg
Rich Gibson, Milliken, Spartanburg
Scott Jones, First Citizens Bank, Spartanburg
John Nelson, Spartanburg Steel Products, Spartanburg
John Robbins, Timken, Union
Ottiia Scanlon, Milliken, Spartanburg
Warren Snead, Cooper Standard, Spartanburg
Pamela Sloss, Union County Detention Center, Union
Rev. J. W. Sanders, Bethel Baptist Church, Gaffney
For more information on the SCC Foundation and additional giving opportunities, contact Bea Walters Smith at [email protected], (864) 592-4448 or visit www.sccsc.edu/foundation.
About Spartanburg Community College
SCC offers more than 70 academic program offerings including associate degrees, diplomas and certificates, plus University Transfer opportunities to four-year colleges and universities. SCC provides flexible class scheduling including day, evening, weekend classes with multiple start dates and more than 100 online classes through SCCOnline. Offering the lowest tuition in the region, convenient locations, and regional/national accreditations, SCC offers educational opportunities leading to high-growth, high-demand jobs. The SCC Corporate & Community Education Division provides job and career enhancement, workforce development and personal enrichment courses and training programs. For more information, visit www.sccsc.edu.
This story courtesy of Spartanburg Community College.