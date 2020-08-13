Atkinson named Interim Director

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Library System Board has named Taylor Atkinson, who has served as Assistant Director since April 2017, as Interim Director effective August 18, 2020. Because of Taylor’s ties to the community and experience as a leader for the library system, she will do an excellent job of carrying UCLS forward during the transition to a new library director.

Originally from Columbia, Taylor earned her Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies in 2013 and her Master’s in Library and Information Science in 2015, both from University of South Carolina. Taking a less conventional career path, she worked abroad in the Marshall Islands for two years as the librarian and grant writer for the Majuro Cooperative School before moving to Union.

Since beginning her tenure at UCLS, Taylor has played an instrumental role in many of the library system’s successes. Among her numerous responsibilities, Taylor oversees all library marketing,programs, and academic library services for USC Union. She is particularly passionate about mental health education and advocacy, and is a certified instructor of both adult and youth Mental Health First Aid. Taylor is currently the only librarian in the state and the only person in Union County certified as a MHFA instructor. Over the last couple of years she has trained more than 115 community members on how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. Another priority area for Taylor has been literacy and collaboration with the schools. She has ensured that the school district has supplies, resources, and support for its annual Read to Succeed program and plays an active role in the Union READs initiative.

(Atkinson is succeeding Rieta Drinkwine who is leaving as Library Director after four years of serving in the office. Drinkwine’s last day as Director will be Monday, August 17.)

“I have loved living and working in Union and getting to know the community for the past few years,” Taylor said. “I am looking forward to helping the library keep growing along with the community. We will definitely miss Rieta, and we’re fortunate to have such a great team to continue striving towards our vision of making Union County a joyful, welcoming, and thriving community.”

In her role as Interim Director, Taylor will take over community projects and initiatives, including the Census 2020 Complete Count Committee, Public Health Task Force, and library broadband expansion efforts. Community partners that currently work with the library, or would like to partner with us in the future, are encouraged to reach out to Taylor. Taylor may be contacted by calling the library at 864-427-7140, or by email at [email protected]

The search for a new Library Director is underway, and the Library Board is currently accepting applications. For more information about the job and how to apply, visit ourwebsite at unionlibrary.org/employment.

This story courtesy of the Union County Library System.