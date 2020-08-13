Airplane property tax cut proposed

UNION COUNTY — If you had property you could move and there was a county close by where you could pay a lower property tax on it would you move that property there?

Of course you would and you would do so for the same reason you’d go shopping at a grocery store that’s having a sale on the food you are looking to buy: You are looking for a bargain that will save you money.

So now imagine you own an airplane and, as with owning a house or a car, you have to pay property taxes on it in the county where you have it located. You would no doubt be interested in locating your plane at an airport in a county that levies the lowest possible property tax on airplanes and, if you found one that does so that isn’t far from where you live — yes, you can actually live in one county and base your airplane in another — you’d definitely look into locating your airplane in that lower property tax county. You’d do so, of course, for the same reason you’d check grocery store advertisements in The Union Times to find which store has the lowest prices: To keep more money in your pocket.

A county that has a lower property tax on airplanes is as attractive if not more so to the owner of an airplane as a store having a sale on groceries is to the bargain hunting shopper. It is this reality that is behind a recent move by the Union County Airport Commission to have the property tax levied by Union County on airplanes reduced by more than 60 percent.

The proposal was presented by the Commission to Union County Council at the Council’s July meeting during which the Commission asked Council for permission to move forward with developing an ordinance that would reduce Union County’s property tax on airplanes from 10.5 percent to 4 percent.

In an interview with The Union Times, Union County Airport Commission Director Ronnie Wade said that the proposed reduction is designed to encourage not only airplane owners from outside Union County to locate planes here, but also Union County residents who own planes to do the same as well.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure people have an incentive to pay their taxes here in Union County,” Wade said. “The way state law is written, you pay your taxes where you live or you pay them where your plane is based. That way if you have your plane based in another county you’d pay the taxes on it there instead of the county where you live.”

No doubt you are thinking, okay, you can live in one county and base your plane in another. So what’s stopping airplane owners in Union County from basing their planes in their home county instead of another county? What’s stopping airplane owners in surrounding counties from basing their airplanes in this county as well?

What’s stopping them is the difference between the property tax levied on airplanes in Union County vs. those levied in other counties.

“Every county around us levies a four percent tax on planes in their counties,” Wade said. “We are the only county in this area to have a ten point five percent tax. We’re proposing reducing the property tax on planes based here from ten point five percent to four percent.”

Wade said lowering the tax would bring Union County in line with the other counties in the area and make the county more attractive as a place for airplane owners to base their aircraft here.

How attractive would this make Union County to aircraft owners? Well, lets put it this way, even with the 10.5 percent property tax there is already a long waiting list of aircraft owners wanting to rent hangar space at the Union County Airport.

“We have twenty hangars here and we have a waiting list of people wanting to rent those hangars, who want to locate their planes here, who want to go where it is cheaper,” Wade said.

In other words, the Union County Airport is already attractive to aircraft owners and it will get even more attractive if the proposed reduction in the property tax is approved by County Council.

But wait, there’s more when it comes to incentives to base aircraft at the Union County Airport.

The Commission is also proposing a monthly fee that would be paid by aircraft owners renting hangar space with those who base their aircraft here paying less than those who don’t.

“Anybody who bases their aircraft outside the county but who rents a hangar here would pay $200 a month,” Wade said. “If they base their aircraft here and rent hangar space they will pay only $150 a month. That’s a saving of $600 a year. That’s an incentive to rent a hangar here and base your aircraft here.”

Wade said that the goal of the proposed property tax reduction and the proposed monthly fee is making Union County more attractive to aircraft owners is to generate more revenue, not only for the Airport and the County as a whole, but also for the Southside Fire Department.

“We want more money for the Southside Fire Department which provides fire protection for the Airport as well as the rest of the community,” Wade said. “Getting more aircraft based here and more hangar rentals will get the fire department more money along with more money for the airport.”

Council approved going forward with the proposed property tax reduction/hangar fees and the requisite ordinance to do so is in the process of being drafted to be submitted to Council for approval.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.