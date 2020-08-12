Three of four offices contested

UNION — When the polls open November 3 all registered voters in the City of Union will have the opportunity to choose the next Mayor of the City of Union while some of those voters will also have the opportunity to choose who will represent them on Union City Council over the next four years.

The November Ballot in the City of Union will include the races for the following Municipal Offices:

• City of Union Mayor

• Union City Council — District 3

• Union City Council — District 4

• Union City Council — District 6

Candidates

Filing for those offices opened July 15 and closed July 31. When filing closed, three of the four races contested with a total of 7 candidates having filed to run. Those candidates and the offices they filed to run for are:

• Mayor

Harold Thompson (incumbent) and Everett Leigh

• District 3

Vickie Morgan (incumbent)

• District 4

Ricky Todd Harris (incumbent) and Penny Jeter

• District 6

Sonja Craig (incumbent) and Michael Greg Addison

Polling Places

The Office of Mayor is a citywide one and therefore the candidates must run at-large which means that registered voters across the City will have the opportunity to vote for the next Mayor.

When it comes to City Council, however, the City of Union is divided into six Council Districts, each of them with their own seat on Council, each of which held by a Councilmember, a resident of their District elected by the voters of that District to represent them on Council.

Since the Districts 3, 4, and 6 Council Seats will be on the ballot in those districts the voters in those districts will have the opportunity to vote for their next Councilmembers as well as for Mayor. The ballots in Districts 1, 5, and 5, however, will include only the Mayor’s race.

The precincts in those districts where the ballots will include both the Mayor’s race and a Council race are:

District 3

• Ward III, Box I — Union Housing Authority

• Ward IV, Box I — Union County Courthouse

• Ward IV, Box II — Union County Recreation Department

• Masonic Lodge — Masonic Lodge

• East Buffalo Box — Buffalo Elementary School

District 4

• Ward I, Box II — Truluck Gym

• Ward IV, Box 1 — Union County Courthouse

• Ward IV, Box II — Union County Recreation Department

• East Buffalo Box — Buffalo Elementary School

District 6

• Ward I, Box I — Foster Park Elementary School

• Ward I, Box II — Truluck Gym

• Ward II — Bus Maintenance Office

Registered To Vote

City of Union residents will be only be able to vote in the City Elections in November, however, if they are registered to vote.

In order to be able to vote in the November Municipal Election and/or the November General Election, a City of Union resident must be registered by October 2. To register, contact the Union County Board of Registration at 864-429-1616.

Election Day

Polls will be open for the City Union Municipal Election (and for the November General Election) on Tuesday, November 3, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

