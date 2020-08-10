The UCSD Registration Help Desk

UNION COUNTY — Parents of elementary and middle school age children will have help from the Union County School District Registration Help Desk in registering their children for school for the 2020-2021 school year.

A flyer publicizing elementary and middle school registration states registration will held on the following dates during the following times at the following schools:

• Wednesday, August 12 and Thursday, August 13

• 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Buffalo Elementary School

• Foster Park Elementary School

• Monarch Elementary School

• Jonesville Elementary/Middle School K-8

• Sims Middle School

Even though there will be registration at these schools on those days, the flyer states that “all registration will be completed online.” It states that the two days of registration at the schools “will be used only to help parents and guardians who need one-on-one assistance with completing the information online.”

The flyer also states that “returning students to ANY Union County School will need a Snap Code to register online” and that Snap Codes were to be mailed the week of August 3rd.

It states that “any student who is NEW to Union County Schools will need to contact their school of attendance to submit a records request and for further registration directions.”

Furthermore, the flyer states that “teachers will contact all families to notify who your child’s teacher(s) will be and to schedule a ‘Virtual Meet the Teacher’ meeting. No face-to-face meet the teacher will occur on Registration Help Desk Days or at other times until further notice.“