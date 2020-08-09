Smyrna, the church faithful through persecution

Revelation 2:8 And unto the angel of the church in Smyrna write; These things saith the first and the last, which was dead, and is alive; 9 I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan. 10 Fear none of those things which thou shalt suffer: behold, the devil shall cast some of you into prison, that ye may be tried; and ye shall have tribulation ten days: be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life. 11 He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; He that overcometh shall not be hurt of the second death.

The church in Smyrna not only struggled with opposition from the Jewish population that opposed Christianity, but also with the non-Jewish population that were loyal to Rome and supported emperor worship. This church would suffer much persecution for the gospel of Jesus Christ.

While pain is a part of life, suffering is not easy and it can cause believers to lose faith. We must remember that God is not the one persecuting but the enemy, Satan. He is the one causing Christians to be thrown in jail, persecuted, and even put to death. The angel reminds the church that no spiritual harm can come to them. They are encouraged to remain faithful and should they meet death, they will receive eternal life with God.

The angel tells them that even though the persecution will be intense, it is only for a short period of time in relation to eternity. It is quite natural to want any type of pain or struggle to be over right away, but we must remember that if our sole focus is on ourselves, then we are unaware of what God is doing in our circumstances and the lives of people around us. Be encouraged today that even in difficult times we are not forsaken. God can take the most gloomy of circumstances and bring us peace and joy.

The city of Smyrna was well known for its athletic games. A victory wreath (crown) was the trophy for the champion. Our text reminds us that if we remain faithful, we will also receive victory because God is in control and He is true to His promises. We often lose sight of our heavenly reward due to attachment of this world and the things we have. We need not fear the future when we serve God. We should not turn away from Him during difficult times, instead, we should draw even closer.

It can be overwhelming as we think about all the destruction, bitterness, injustice, sickness and death in our nation today. Nevertheless, God is still on the throne. The presence of evil doesn’t mean the absence of good. We already know that this is a sin filled world that will wax even worse as we await the second coming of Christ. So again, be encouraged that God will see you through and provide a crown of life in ultimate victory for all who remain faithful.

I pray, “Father, forgive my doubt and remove all fear. I trust in Your Word and know that You are sovereign. Give me strength to remain faithful and let me encourage others to stay the course until the day of Your glorious appearing. Help us to bear one another’s burdens and serve as faithful witnesses for Christ. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.