Carnegie Corner: SC Works Workshops

Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library In addition to the services it provides at its Union, Jonesville, Lockhart, and Carlisle locations, the Union County Library System also serves the public through “Virtual Programs” like those that will be held August 10-14. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library After four years of service Union County Library System Director Rieta Drinkwine is leaving the office she has held since 2016 with her last day being August 17. She has written the attached statement announcing her impeding departure and the accomplishments of the past four years. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Library System is looking to hire a part-time library assistant. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library This is a list of the SC Works virtual workshops that will be hosted by the Union County Library System this month (August). Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library This calendar lists the dates and times of the SC Works virtual workshops that will be hosted by the Union County Library System this month (August).

Upcoming Events

August 10-14

Visit the Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff and special guests each week!

Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ

Imagine Your Story Treasure Box: Week 6 with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNlA8PZ682s&feature=youtu.be

Tuesday Storytime: Multicultural Fairy Tales with Srta. Dilia at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JITde0-3084&feature=youtu.be

Crafternoon Fun: Magical Slime with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vg6K2Clj3JY&feature=youtu.be

Let’s Talk About STEAM: Make a Bridge for the Gingerbread Man with Kelton & Spencer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSmiInC2xO8&feature=youtu.be

Snack Break: Fairy Snack Wands with Ms. Jennifer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZ47yQwh4u0&feature=youtu.be

Virtual

Visit the library Facebook page www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary or our YouTube Channel to have fun with library staff.

August 10 | 1 p.m.

Imagine Your Story Treasure Box: Week 8 with Kelton & Spencer

August 11 | 10 a.m.

Tuesday Storytime: Tall Tales with Ms. Raven

August 12 | 4 p.m.

Crafternoon Fun: Paper Plate Johnny Appleseed with Ms. Raven

August 13 | 4 p.m.

Let’s Talk About STEAM: Making a Pulley System for Rapunzel with Kelton & Spencer

August 14 | 1 p.m.

Snack Break: Bugs on a Log with Ms. Jennifer

Library Director Public Statement

The library is sad to announce that our beloved director, Rieta Drinkwine, is leaving her position effective August 17. Rieta has done so much in Union, both for the library and for the community at-large. We’re excited you’re embarking on this journey, but will miss you!

Read Rieta’s public statement at https://www.unionlibrary.org/employment

Join Our Team

We’re hiring! The library is looking for part-time Library Assistant and a Library Director! More information, including job descriptions and how to apply may be found on our website (https://www.unionlibrary.org/employment).

SC Works Workshops

Job searching? Sign-up for one of the workshops provided by SC Works Greater Upstate! Learn about resume building, job searching strategies, how to use LinkedIn, interview skills, and more! Visit www.scworksupstate.com to learn more or join a session.

New Items Added

Search our catalog and call or email us to place items on hold!

No New Items Added This Week.

Do you have purchase suggestions for us? Fill out this form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeoSqKy8X2k4jrGspEGuvzfgAJd71C4p7mGkUO4TkAXoSbLKA/viewform

