Braxton named to President’s List

SUMTER — Braxton Alexander of Union was among more than 50 students who made the President’s List in the Spring 2020 semester. To reach this high academic achievement, students must maintain a grade point average of 4.00 earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours at the end of the previous semester.

