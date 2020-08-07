109 named to President’s & Dean’s lists

UNION — USC Union has named 24 students to the President’s List and 61 students to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Also, 14 Palmetto College students have been named to the President’s List and 10 to the Dean’s List.

Of the students named to those lists, 41 are Union County residents.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must be full- time with a semester grade point average of 4.0. Those named to the Dean’s List are full-time students with a semester GPA above 3.5.

USC Union President’s List

• Samuel Tate Anders — Piedmont, SC

• Morgan Bree Anderson — Clinton, SC

• Austin Baal — Union, SC

• Madison Beaty — Clinton, SC

• Conner James Black — Union, SC

• Melissa Ann Catrone — Gray Court, SC

• Kaelyn Sydney Chavis — Union, SC

• Tania Paola Contreras — Joanna, SC

• Thomas Storm Edwards — Union, SC

• Kayla Ellis — Union, SC

• Braydon Renn Farmer — Aiken, SC

• Samantha Claire Hughey — Union, SC

• Tiffany Canupp Kerr — Union, SC

• Grace Elizabeth Lee — Pauline, SC

• Joshua David Nelson — Woodruff, SC

• Grace L. Ohls — Union, SC

• Walter Brown Patterson — Laurens, SC

• Emilee S. Price — Dillon, SC

• Brandon Suggs — Union, SC

• Morgan Denise Vaughan — Union, SC

• Hunter Mcclain Waldrop — Fort Mill, SC

• Montana Rose Walton — Midway Park, NC

• Benjamin Weaver — McDonough, GA

• Creighton Thompson Wood-Carter — Columbia, SC

USC Union Dean’s List

• Raygan Jason Angel — Union, SC

• Nick Bailey — Chesnee, SC

• Taylor Marcus Bailey — Clinton, SC

• Markese Amir Biddle — West Columbia, SC

• Brittany Nicole Birchfield — Union, SC

• Baylee Reagan Butler — Union, SC

• Summer Brooke Clinton — Heath Springs, SC

• Jabarrik Q. Corley, Jr. — Wagener, SC

• Caitlyn Crawford — Tallassee, AL

• Alexis D. Davis — Union, SC

• Robert Allen Davis — Laurens, SC

• Madison Davis — Waterloo, SC

• Isabel Leigh Devore — Donalds, SC

• Jesse Blake Dudley — Marietta, SC

• Justice Deiondra L. English — Dillon, SC

• Brianna Nicole Fish — Clover, SC

• Courtlyn Andrea Foster — Chester, SC

• Caroline Anne Fowler — Union, SC

• Triston Dougray Fowler — Spartanburg, SC

• Abbygail Sammons Gibson — Pauline, SC

• Makenzie Faith Grady — Union, SC

• Madilyn Elizabeth Grant — Duncan, SC

• Edward John Green, IV — Blacksburg, SC

• Matthew Hager — Canton, GA

• Justin James Hall — Union, SC

• Andraiona D. Harmon — Columbia, SC

• Amanda E. Hendrix — Union, SC

• Hannah Hockgeiger — Union, SC

• Megan M. Holder — Gaston, SC

• Nicholas Hooper — Union, SC

• Larissa Janeth Horne — Jonesville, SC

• Kaiyah Horton-Seawright — Columbia, SC

• Curtis Blake Johnson — Union, SC

• Justin Edward Kerosetz — Fort Mill, SC

• Chad Lessing — Canton, GA

• Wesley Livingston — Pomaria, SC

• Heather Ann Loftis — Union, SC

• Carter Lott — Buford, GA

• Lauren Michelle Lynch — Laurens, SC

• Lauren Gabrielle McCarley — Union, SC

• Summer Chrishiya Miller — Laurens, SC

• Alexa Nance — Union, SC

• Carson Scott Nance — Clinton, SC

• Alexis Odum — Rock Hill, SC

• Chelsea Padgett — Clinton, SC

• Bryan Rivera — Spartanburg, SC

• Devyn Royce — Pinewood, SC

• Destiny Sanders — Union, SC

• Christian Sims — Union, SC

• Shyquasia Alexion Smith — Union, SC

• Zyrien Ah’Mir Stewart — Union, SC

• Sarah Ann Taylor — Union, SC

• Caitlyn Harley Marie Thompson — Union, SC

• Charles Joe Thompson — Mountville, SC

• Kayla Mackenzie Thompson — Union, SC

• Noah Peyton Threadgill — Union, SC

• Jennifer Turner — Union, SC

• Jerry Keith Williams — Union, SC

• Tashel Wilson — Newberry, SC

• Gentry Todd Wood — Union, SC

• Annalee Paige Wyatt — Spartanburg, SC

Palmetto College President’s List

• Brandon Michael Alford — Lexington, SC

• James Ryan Ames — Lexington, SC

• Sarah-Emily Carter — Swansea, SC

• Pharoh Jamal Cooper — Tempe, AZ

• Julie Patricia-Ann Dudley — Colorado Springs, CO

• Bret Clinton Groves, II — Clinton, SC

• Aaron Richard Heil — Lancaster, SC

• Nadia Johnson — Columbia, SC

• Andrea Kara Clayton Marsh — Chester, SC

• Gabriel C. Marz — Galivants Ferry, SC

• Payton Karen Moss — Union, SC

• Nelson Theriault O’Quinn — Summerville, SC

• Lauren Ross — Irmo, SC

• Tyler Shugart — Union, SC

Palmetto College Dean’s List

• Erika Louise Cody — Irmo, SC

• Cassie Lynn Culver — Warrenville, SC

• Shannikia Tecole Hill — Union, SC

• Gage Price Huggins — West Columbia, SC

• Madysyn Maxwell — Columbia, SC

• Kizzetta Zakiyyah Rodgers — Union, SC

• Tia Camille Rogers — Inman, SC

• Jazmyn Marcassia Singleton — North Charleston, SC

• Mark Antony Brady Spencer — Union, SC

• Keondra Patrice Watts — Laurens, SC

This story courtesy of USC Union.