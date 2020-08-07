Area students make Dean’s List

SPARTANBURG — The following Spartanburg Community College students from the Union County area have earned Dean’s List honors for the summer 2020 semester.

Boiling Springs

• Brandon Colyer

• Casey L. Gillespie

• Neva D. Gray

• Nou Khang

• Frederick B. Murray, II

• Danielle M. Pandy

• Mihirkumar S. Patel

• Brooklynn Porter

• Brenton Profera

• Nicholas E. Watson

• Jeffrey M. Burney

• Mary Sol Yanez

• Gerhard D. Buettner

• Roquitta Moon

• Christopher L. Pitts

Buffalo

• Bruce M. Means

Carlisle

• Jermaine E. Savage

Jonesville

• Robert M. Brewington

• Marcus L. Smith

Pacolet

• Meaghan D. Burrell

Pauline

• James A. Smith

Union

• Andrew C. Floyd

• Mark Gilmore

• Zachary L. Smith

This story courtesy of Spartanburg Community College.