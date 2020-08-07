Burton makes All-ODAC Academic Team

EMORY, VA — Emory & Henry College and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference are pleased to announce that 132 E&H student-athletes from the College’s 20 NCAA Division III sports have earned ODAC All-Academic Team honors for the 2019-20 academic year.

Emory & Henry students making the list include Sarah Burton of Pacolet, SC. Burton was a member of the women’s soccer team.

Eligibility for the ODAC All-Academic Team is open to any student-athlete that competes in an E&H varsity sport, regardless of academic class. He or she must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average for the year to be considered.

This story courtesy of Emory & Henry College.