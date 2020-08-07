UCHS holding registration Aug. 10-13

UNION COUNTY — Union County High School registration for the 2020-2021 school year will be held on Monday, August 10 through Thursday, August 13. The schedule for each day is below.

Registration Schedule

• Monday, August 10 — 8-11:45 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. (Seniors only)

• Tuesday, August 11 — 8-11:45 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. (Juniors only)

• Wednesday, August 12 — 8-11:45 a.m. and 1-4:00 p.m. (Sophomores only)

• Thursday, August 13 — 8-11:45 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. (Freshmen only)

Lunch

School staff will be at lunch from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.. Arriving at 1 p.m. for the afternoon session will reduce waiting time.

Online

In a letter sent out to families of the students to be registered, the school asked that “prior to attending registration, please visit the Union County school district’s website (union.k12.sc.us) and register online using the SNAP code included in this letter. This will help tremendously with social distancing guidelines and safety measures.“

Masks

UCHS is asking students and parents that “for your safety, and the safety of others, we encourage you to wear a mask to registration.”

Virtual

Union County High School informed The Union Times Monday morning that students who will be attending the Union County Virtual Academy will not have to attend next week’s registration.

This story courtesy of Union County High School.