Library System Director leaving

UNION COUNTY — After four years of service that saw a number of accomplishments achieved, changes made, and honors won, Rieta Drinkwine is leaving as Director of the Union County Library System.

“The library is sad to announce that our beloved director, Rieta Drinkwine, is leaving her position effective August 17,” Union County Library System Assistant Director Taylor Atkinson said in a statement released Wednesday.

The announcement of Drinkwine’s impending departure included the following personal statement from Drinkwine herself.

Dear Union,

I will be leaving my position as director of the Union County Library System, and my last day will be Monday, 8/17. This has been a difficult decision and one that bears both great excitement for the future and great sadness at leaving this wonderful community; however, I know that I am leaving the library in great hands, and I can’t wait to hear all about what the Union County Library System accomplishes next as it continues to grow and serve as a leader in excellence. Working for UCLS has been such a positive experience that has allowed me to grow along with the library system during the last four and a half years. As I step away from the library, I want to take time to celebrate everything we have accomplished and to express my deepest gratitude to the library board, staff, partners, and community.

Since I began my position in 2016, the library has:

• Completed a $2.5 million award-winning renovation

• Expanded from 1 service location to 4

• Expanded broadband access (with plans to expand further!)

• Built extensive partnerships, including bringing workforce development and nonprofit services into the Carnegie Library

• Become a part of the USC Union family as the academic library

• Served as the pilot location for amazing programs like the one with USC’s College of Social Work and the SC Office of Rural Health

• Increased our operating budget by 50% using alternative funding sources

• Expanded from 8 team members to 17 by leveraging partnerships

• Increased facility usage by 50% and program participation by 30%, as well as extensively increasing programs

• Begun important work on equity, diversity, inclusion and social justice

With all of these amazing accomplishments, it is no surprise that we have also garnered state and national recognition, including:

• 2018 Community Partner Award (United Way of the Piedmont)

• 2019 Library Journal Landmark Library

• 2019 Community Champion (SC Recreation and Parks Association)

• 2019 SC Preservation Honor Award2019 National Medal for Museum & Library Service Finalist

• 2020 Community Leader in Health Equity

• And more to follow!

To my tremendous team: thank you for your compassion, dedication, and willingness to adapt (as one great member of the team always used to say, “we are flexible like rubber bands”). The last four years have not been without growing pains, both with the renovation and also with expanding the team and service locations, and I have been blessed to work with such a great team throughout all of it. You have made my heart full, and you are without a doubt the backbone of this organization.

To my wonderful board: thank you for your patience, mentorship and commitment. This has been quite the journey, especially seeing the renovation through to completion. I could not have asked for a better group of folks to work alongside with and to help guide me. You have challenged me and helped me grow in ways I would have never imagined.

To this exceptional community: thank you for your love, fellowship, and openness. There is so much amazing potential here, and the work we have done together is only the beginning. I will cherish all that I have learned and all the opportunities you have provided to me. I hope to continue to do what I can to help Union and to use what I’ve learned to help even more places like Union.

So much love,

Rieta Drinkwine

This story courtesy of the Union County Library System.