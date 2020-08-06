Bantams to play in the spring

UNION — The USC Union Bantams teams that would normally play their game in the fall of this year (2020) will instead play in the spring of 2021.

In a statement released Tuesday, USC Union pointed to a recent press release issued by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) which stated that the decision has been made to move the majority of the fall athletic sports to the spring 2021 semester.

“With the move of fall NJCAA competition to the spring season for those sports, we will certainly miss the opportunity to cheer on our Bantams to open the academic year,” stated Dr. Randy Lowell, USC Union Interim Dean. “However, we know that this decision by the NJCAA was intended to prioritize the health and safety of everyone involved, and so we are glad to support those efforts and will look forward to the prospect of cheering on even more Bantam student-athletes than usual during the Spring semester.”

This plan issued by NJCAA shifts all close-contact sports to the spring, and USC Union will follow these recommendations with the men’s soccer team competing in the spring 2021 semester. This will have men’s soccer, men’s baseball, and women’s softball competing in spring 2021.

USC Union’s Athletic Director and men’s soccer coach, Zach Simmons, said, “Moving sports from the fall semester to the spring looks like a negative but in reality we are trying to look out for what is best for our student athletes. We will be prepared to play and will be safe when playing by the time spring rolls around.”

For more information, please visit NJCAA’s website: www.njcaa.org/COVID19

This story courtesy of USC Union.