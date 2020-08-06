UNION COUNTY — The Union County Democratic Party is going to get into some good but necessary trouble this weekend and is inviting the people of Union County to join in.

In a statement released Saturday, Union County Democratic Party Chair Timika M. Wilson announced that the party will honor the life, service, message, and memory of Civil Rights icon US Rep. John R. Lewis this Saturday (August 8) with a “good trouble, necessary trouble” event which will begin at 1 p.m. The event will be held at the L.W. Long Resource Center Parking lot at 213 West Main Street, Union.

“Join the Union County Democratic Party as we honor the late Congressman John R. Lewis with ‘good trouble, necessary trouble,’ Wilson said. “Stand with us in solidarity as we encourage our entire community to vote and commemorate his service to this country.”

Lewis, who died July 17 of pancreatic cancer, was a major figure in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, serving as chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and helping to organize the 1963 “March on Washington” during which, at the age of 23, he was the youngest speaker. He also led the first of the three “Selma to Montgomery” marches across the “Edmund Petty Bridge” on March 7, 1965, an event that would become known as “Bloody Sunday” when he and his fellow Civil Rights marchers were attacked and beaten by Alabama state troopers and other law enforcement personnel.

In 1986, as a member of the Democratic Party, Lewis was elected to the United States of House of Representatives from the Fifth Congressional District of Georgia, serving 17 terms in office until his death. During his tenure in the House, Lewis held a number of positions including Chief Deputy Whip and Senior Chief Deputy Whip; chairman of a number of caucuses including the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Progressive Caucus; and, at the time of his death, was chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight and was a member of the Committee on Ways and Means and the United States Congress Joint Committee on Taxation.

During his career, Lewis received many honorary degrees and awards and, in 2011, was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.

Wilson said that the event will include the following:

• 1:15 p.m. — A prayer delivered by Pastor Gloria Land Fleming

• 1:20 p.m. — “Good Trouble” remarks from US Rep. John R. Lewis

• 1:30 p.m. — UCDP Solidarity Group Photo

Wilson said that those attending the event may park on Main Street or at the old bank across from the Union County Courthouse. She said that those attending should spread out for distance facing the L.W. Long Resource Center all the way back to the Courthouse steps.

Saturday’s celebration comes as the Union County Democratic Party is conducting a voter registration drive and Wilson said that persons who want to volunteer to assist in it can sign up to do so by clicking the link below:

https://www.mobilize.us/unioncountydemocrats/event/294928/

Wilson also asked that those volunteering to take some steps to not only show their commitment to the UCDP’s efforts, but also to help ensure public safety in relation to the COVID-19 Virus.

“We ask any volunteers to wear a Democrats Care T-shirt or Navy-blue T-shirt,” Wilson said. “Please be on time, wear your mask and socially distance. If you are not feeling well, please stay home and take care of yourself.”

For more information about Saturday’s celebration, the voter registration drive, and other Union County Democratic Party activities contact Party Chair Timika M. Wilson at [email protected]