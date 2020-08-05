‘Beat the Heat’ and register to vote

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Democratic Party will hold a two-day event this week to give local residents the opportunity to register to vote, enjoy some good food, and beat the summer heat.

In a statement released Saturday, Union County Democratic Chair Timika M. Wilson announced that the UCDP will conduct a “Beat the Heat” Voter Registration Campaign this Thursday (August 6) and Friday (August 7) from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. each day at Big Hardy’s Backyard Grill.

“The Union County Democratic Party invites you to register vote, check your registration, ask questions, and get some great food,” Wilson said. “If you’d like a way to ‘Beat the Heat,’ come down to Big Hardy’s Backyard Grill and bring five people with you that the UCDP can register to vote. Once we get them registered, take home a nice free fan to ‘Beat the Heat.’”

Wilson said that persons who would like to volunteer to assist the UCDP’s voter registration campaign can sign up to do so through the following link:

https://www.mobilize.us/unioncountydemocrats/event/294880/?fbAllocation=include_timestamp&referring_vol=2313961&rname=Timika&share_context=event_details&share_medium=copy_link

If they opt not to register online, Wilson said that persons wanting to volunteer may “just show up between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.”

As with other public gatherings, the voter registration event is taking place amid the COVID-19 Virus and in light of this Wilson is urging those who attend to “wear your mask and remember to socially distance.”

In addition, Wilson urged those who want to volunteer for the registration drive to “wear ‘Democrats Care’ T-shirts or Navy-blue shirts.”

Big Hardy’s Backyard Grill is located at 202 Union Boulevard, Union.

For more information about the “Beat the Heat” Voter Registration Campaign and other activities of the Union County Democratic Party contact Party Chair Timika M. Wilson at [email protected]

This story courtesy of the Union County Democratic Party.