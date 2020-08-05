Husk named Union Times publisher

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Andrew “Andy” Husk has been named publisher of The Union Times, as of Tuesday, July 28.

Husk will also serve as the publisher of The Newberry Observer in Newberry and The Sentinel-Progress in Easley. The three papers are owned by Champion Media.

Husk previously worked as a sales representative for The Newberry Observer from August 2017-January 2019.

“I’m excited about the community and the fact we have a small town newspaper and I want to make sure it continues it’s upward trajectory,” Husk said. “When Champion Media approached me about the possible opening of publisher, I had to take some time to talk to the family and decide if it was the right move for me. I decided it was the right job at the right time.”

Prior to his return to the newspaper industry, Husk served as the coordinator for civic engagement at the Muller Center at Newberry College. He is also a member of the Rotary Club of Newberry, Mid-Carolina Lions Club, Newberry Young Professionals, and a board member of the Living Hope Foundation and the Building Thriving Communities Foundation.

Husk was born in Springfield, Mo., and when he was eight years old, his family moved to South Sioux City, Neb. Husk earned his degree in business administration-marketing from Morningside College, in Sioux City Iowa in 2005.

Following earning his degree, Husk got married (to Dr. Laura Roost) and moved to Lincoln, Neb. Husk then completed a bit of graduate work in Rural Sociology at Penn State University.

They moved to Newberry in 2017 where they now reside with their two children.

As the new publisher of three hometown newspapers, Husk said small papers serve a certain spot that the big papers don’t cover, a lot of news you will not see anywhere else.

“I want us to be aware we need a digital footprint and use social media where we can, but also want the print edition to focus on business and make it where it appeals a little bit to the younger crowd — without putting out our established audience,” Husk said. “Walking a fine line of traditional and a little bit of the new that may not have been tried before.”

Husk would like the community to know that The Union Times is here to stay, and he would not have taken the position if he felt otherwise.

“I think some of the things we’ve done in the past have worked and some of them haven’t — we just need to look at what sells papers is the bottom line and listen to the community,” he said. “I want people to come up to me and say, ‘I saw this in the paper and liked it,’ or ‘I saw this in the paper and hated it.’ I want to hear both sides and I want to see ideas.”

Andrew Wigger can be reached at 803-276-0625 Ext. 1867 or on Twitter at TheNBOnews.