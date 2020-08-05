Sports & Stuff: No Carolina vs. Clemson

I am sure by now most of you have heard that South Carolina and Clemson will not meet on the football field this season. For those of you who live under a rock and haven’t heard this, it was announced earlier this week that the teams in the Southeastern Conference will play a ten game, conference only football schedule this fall. With the Gamecocks being a member of that conference that will be forced to abide by that decision. Therefore since the Tigers are not a member of the SEC they Gamecocks will not be allowed to travel to Clemson to renew the instate rivalry.

South Carolina versus Clemson is one of the oldest rivalries in the nation. In fact it is the second longest running rivalry in the country at 111 consecutive meetings. The two teams first met in 1896 with the Gamecocks scoring the first win. The last time the two teams did not meet on the gridiron was 1908. That means that even during this country’s most trying times, for example during both World Wars, the game continued on.

The only stoppage in the rivalry came after the 1902 game when the series was suspended after several brawls broke out after the Gamecocks defeated a heavily favored Clemson team, coached by John Heisman, 12-6. The brawls are attributed to the Clemson students being upset over a poster that the South Carolina students had created showing a Gamecock riding on the back of a tiger and steering it by the tail. The rivalry game was suspended from 1903 until 1909 where it picked back up.

Every game in the rivalry was played at Carolina on a Thursday until 1960, when the game was moved to Saturday and began alternating sites. Once the game was postponed for a week, as it was scheduled to be played November 23, 1963, due to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Barring some kind of change of heart from the SEC it appears that streak will come to an end this year due to COVID-19. However, it did not have to be this way. In 2012 SC State Representative Nathan Ballentine proposed legislation in the General Assembly to make the South Carolina versus Clemson game mandated by state law. The bill met staunch opposition, including from the South Carolina and Clemson athletic departments, because they thought there was no threat to the rivalry ever not happening. They were wrong.

Reports are that only one school’s president voted against the SEC’s plan to move to a ten game conference only schedule and that was University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen. For many people that fact has raised the question as to why other schools did not vote with South Carolina so they could keep some instate rivalries intact. Florida will not be able to play Florida State. Georgia cannot continue their rivalry with Georgia Tech that has been played ninety-five consecutive times. Why did these teams not vote with South Carolina? Don’t these games mean anything to them? Well the answer is yes they do, but also no.

When Steve Spurrier was hired at South Carolina in 2007 he said something that did not sit well with a lot of Gamecock fans. Spurrier often said that Gamecock fans made too big of a deal out of the rivalry, often placing winning the instate game over anything else. Spurrier always said that winning the SEC was the goal, and that beating Clemson was secondary to that. Tons of Gamecock fans did not see things the same way as the HBC. Beating Clemson has always been a top priority for Gamecock fans. The mantra “Beat Clemson” always being seen and heard. It remains as the top goal in the minds of many Gamecocks fans today.

That is simply not the case with teams like Georgia and Florida. The Bulldogs and the Gators do want to beat their instate rivals, of course, but both of these schools have higher hopes and aspirations for their seasons. The fact of the matter is Georgia and Florida are winners. Those two teams expect to compete for the SEC title and even the National Title every year. This is evident as Georgia fired head coach Mark Richt after a season in which he won nine football games. A nine wins season at South Carolina gets you a contract extension, a pay raise, and probably in the U of SC Athletic Hall of Fame at some point. The reason these two schools did not stand with South Carolina on this issue is because these programs are in very different places. Two of the three programs are in the running for championships while the other has to fight to get six wins and make a bowl game.

When I first heard that the vote was 13-1 and that South Carolina had stood alone I was angry. I was mad at Florida and Georgia. However, the more I thought about it the more I understood. A ten game all SEC schedule will make the season very difficult for teams as they will face some of the toughest teams in the country week in and week out. Do I wish South Carolina and Clemson were playing this year, absolutely, it is something I look forward to every year. My Thanksgiving weekend won’t be the same this year.

That is unless the South Carolina General Assembly steps in again like they did in 1952. That year both teams were in the Southern Conference and Clemson was told by the league they could not play South Carolina or any other conference team except Maryland as a punishment for breaking a rule the year before. The General Assembly passed an ordnance forcing the schools to play, which they did. The Southern Conference then suspended Clemson, which lead to Clemson, South Carolina and five other schools departing the Southern Conference to form the Atlantic Coast Conference. I find this scenario playing out again very unlikely. But hey, you never can tell.

