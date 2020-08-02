The loveless Church in Ephesus

Revelation 2:1 Unto the angel of the church of Ephesus write; These things saith he that holdeth the seven stars in his right hand, who walketh in the midst of the seven golden candlesticks; 2 I know thy works, and thy labour, and thy patience, and how thou canst not bear them which are evil: and thou hast tried them which say they are apostles, and are not, and hast found them liars: 3 And hast borne, and hast patience, and for my name’s sake hast laboured, and hast not fainted. 4 Nevertheless I have somewhat against thee, because thou hast left thy first love. 5 Remember therefore from whence thou art fallen, and repent, and do the first works; or else I will come unto thee quickly, and will remove thy candlestick out of his place, except thou repent.

The church in Ephesus had been steadfast in its refusal to tolerate sin. This was no simple task considering how rampant sexual immorality was from the widespread worship of the goddess Artemis. This church refused to lower its moral standards for the sake of popularity. They rejected ungodly compromise in order to remain faithful to the teaching of Christ. And while this is truly commendable, their perseverance and endurance of hardships had caused them to lose patience, love, and affection for others.

We must be careful that the battle does not change us. We can get so caught up in the need to stay strong and not be swayed by distraction, that we actually allow other sin practices to creep in unaware. The church at Ephesus certainly started out on the right track and God commended them for what they were doing right. However, the intensity of struggle and profound determination that kept them from accepting immoral sexual practices had hardened their hearts and kept them from their “first love” of Jesus Christ and His command to love others.

It is easy to get stuck in a rut and just keep spinning our wheels to try and move forward. But our efforts can only be productive and serve as an authentic witness when our zeal for God is what is driving us. The mission at Ephesus had became more about the “what” instead of the “why”. The love of Jesus Christ and the amazing grace that was shown to us should be what always inspires us to serve. The church at Ephesus had forgotten “from where they had fallen” which caused them to become ineffective in proclaiming the gospel.

Be encouraged today that even if you have strayed off track, God still loves you and wants to draw closer. We need to be reminded that a good intended action with the wrong motive is a recipe for problems. When our sole purpose is to please God, then our actions will produce the evidence of a loving witness. When we do things simply for the sake of doing it out of habit or for a reward, then our heart begins to harden and we lose our effectiveness as a witness for Jesus Christ.

I pray, “Father, forgive me for failing to love others as I should. My patience have weakened and my frustrations have grown stronger because I’ve lost sight of the immeasurable mercy and grace that was shown to me. Thank you for loving me and washing away all my sin. Help me to joyfully share this same love and forgiveness to all those around me, in Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.