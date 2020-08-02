Carnegie Corner: Summer Reading Activities

Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library In addition to the services it provides at its Union, Jonesville, Lockhart, and Carlisle locations, the Union County Library System also serves the public through “Virtual Programs” like those that will be held August 3-7. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Library System is looking to hire a part-time library assistant. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library This week is National Farmers Market Week and to celebrate the Union County Farm & Craft Market is hosting a number of special activities this week. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Farm & Craft Market is hosting a number of special activities this week as part of 2020 National Farmers Market Week. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library This “Fairy Tale Mad Lib” will help you “Imagine Your Story” as part of the Summer Reading Activities offered by the Union County Library System. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library On Fridays at 12 p.m. persons who tune in to Facebook will hear a story from author and Collaborative Summer Reading Program Champion Carmen Agra Deedy. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library This is one of three calendars listing the events and activities hosted by the Union County Library System during the month of August. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library This is one of three calendars listing the events and activities hosted by the Union County Library System during the month of August. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library This is one of three calendars listing the events and activities hosted by the Union County Library System during the month of August.

Upcoming Events

August 3-7

Visit the Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff and special guests each week!

Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ

Imagine Your Story Treasure Box: Week 5 with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SN7iC6G-VZo&feature=youtu.be

Tuesday Storytime: Knights with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3a5YNPsAkv8&feature=youtu.be

Painting with Kelton: Sunset Aglow with Teen Intern Kelton at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zSPd2NnJwo&feature=youtu.be

Let’s Talk About STEAM: Robin Hood Test the Bow Challenge with Kelton & Spencer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anvbU0gppTk&feature=youtu.be

Snack Break: Cheese Cube Castle with Ms. Jennifer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVkPfyGhBiY&feature=youtu.be

Virtual

Visit the library Facebook page www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary or our YouTube Channel to have fun with library staff.

August 3 | 1 p.m.

Imagine Your Story Treasure Box: Week 7 with Ms. Raven

August 4 | 10 a.m.

Tuesday Storytime: Fractured Fairy Tales with Ms. Raven

August 5 | 4 p.m.

Crafternoon Fun: Gingerbread Playdough with Ms. Raven

August 6 | 4 p.m.

Let’s Talk About STEAM: Build a Raft for the Three Billy Goats Gruff with Ms. Taylor

August 7 | 1 p.m.

Snack Break: Bear S’More with Ms. Jennifer

Join Our Team

We’re hiring! The library is looking for part-time Library Assistant! More information, including job description and how to apply may be found on our website.

Pull Up For The Census!

It’s time to Shape Our Future and Pull Up for the 2020 Census in Union County!

Attend one of our census events throughout the county, ending August 8th. Fill out your census form with our volunteers and you’ll receive FREE books, soap, a treat from Kona Ice, and a gift card* to either Dollar General or Walmart!

*First 30 adults at each event will receive a $5 gift card.

The events will be held at the following locations on the following days at the following times:

• Carnegie Library — Thursday, July 30 from 2-5 p.m.

• Lockhart Playground — Saturday, August 1 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

• Potter’s Storehouse — Wednesday, August 5 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

• Carlisle Dollar General — Thursday, August 6 from 4-6 p.m.

• Jonesville Town Hall — Saturday, August 8 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Thank you to our sponsors: Union County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee, Lockhart Power, Save the Children, Union County First Steps, and the Town of Jonesville.

Farmers Market Week

Visit the Union County Farm & Craft Market August 2-8 from 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. daily. Look out for great deals, music, cooking demonstrations, crafts, and games!

Stop by on Friday, August 7 for some special books and crafts from the library, and the chance to earn a NEW and exclusive Summer Reading badge!

Summer Reading Activities

Enjoy this fun Fairy Tale Mad Lib to help you Imagine Your Story. (See accomanying image.)

And tune in at 12 p.m. on Fridays on Facebook to hear a story from the Collaborative Summer Reading Program Champion, author Carmen Agra Deedy!

Stuff The Bus For Union County

It’s the final few days to Stuff the Bus with United Way of the Piedmont and Union Medical Center! Drop school supplies off at the library by Monday, August 3. Donations directly support Union County students!

August Activity Calendars

Enjoy these fun August activity calendars and resources from our friends at DEMCO and Books by the Bushel! (See attached images.)

New Items Added

Search our catalog and call or email us to place items on hold!

Adult DVD

Babies (2010)

Adult Non-Fiction

Reconnected: Moving From Roommates To Soulmates In Your Marriage by Greg Smalley

The Challenge Of Democracy by Kenneth Janda

The Fifth Vital by Mike Majlak

The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration In The Age Of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander

Juvenile Picture Book

Five Little Ducks: First Book Of Nursery Games by Ailie Busby

Lucky Tucker by Leslie McGuirk

Pat-A-Cake!: First Book Of Nursery Rhymes by Ailie Busby

See-Saw!: First Book Of Nursery Songs by Ailie Busby

Young Adult Graphic Novel

March, Books 1-3 by John Lewis

Connect With Us!

Want the latest library updates? Be sure to connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat!

Visit our website https://www.unionlibrary.org/

Connect with us: @unionsclibrary | #unionsclibrary

Union County Library System

300 E. South St. Union, SC 29379

864-427-7140 | www.unionlibrary.org