Marketing the City and the County

UNION — It’s been said that you have to spend money to make money and that appears to be the case with attracting businesses to the City of Union and the rest of Union County and that’s why the City and the County will be spending a total of $30,000 a year over the next three years to employ a firm to help recruit such businesses.

At their respective July meetings on Tuesday, July 14, and Tuesday, July 21, Union County Council and Union City Council each voted unanimously to allocate $15,000 a year for the next three years to hire Retail Strategies to recruit businesses to the City of Union and the rest of Union County during that time.

The vote by the County and City councils was in response to a presentation by Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell who explained that Retail Strategies, which was founded in 2011 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama, is a national expert on recruiting businesses on behalf of communities. Trammel said that Retail Strategies gives communities an advantage in attracting businesses, providing real estate expertise, tools, and human effort to position communities as attractive locations for businesses.

One of those businesses is Chick-fil-A which Trammel said she had been working to bring to Union since she became Chamber Executive Director in 2017. In the process of doing so, Trammell said she learned that Chick-fil-A had located one of its restaurants in Greenville, Tennessee, a community with a population of only 14,000. The fact that a national company like Chick-fil-A had chosen to locate a restaurant in such a small community caused Trammell to look into how it happened and that’s what lead her to Retail Strategies, a company that she said markets smaller communities to businesses.

In her presentation to the councils, Trammell said she’d worked out a contract with Retail Strategies for it provide its marketing and recruitment services to the City of Union and the rest of Union County. The three-year contract includes an opt-our clause that may be exercised after one year.

County Council approved Trammell’s request, allocating $15,000 with the provision that the City agreed to cooperate in the effort. City Council did so at its meeting, allocating $15,000 as well, opening the way for Retail Strategies to begin working to bring new business to Union County, the City of Union, and the towns of Jonesville, Carlisle, and Lockhart along with other local communities.

Sounds like the City and County are making a good investment in creating a better future for the people of Union County, an investment that could bring in new businesses, new investments, and new jobs, all of which the County and its constituent communities needs.

Who knows, it might even get us a Chick-fil-A.

Property Transfer

The East Main Street Parking Lot will soon be the property of the Union-Laurens Commission for Higher Education.

Council voted unanimously to approve an Ordinance authorizing City Administrator Joe Nichols to transfer the parking lot to the Commission.

The Ordinance states that the property will be transferred to the Commission “for the purpose of providing additional parking for students, faculty and visitors” to USC Union. It states that the parking lot is not currently used by the City and that by transferring the property to the Commission “the parking lot will be used and the neighborhood will be improved.”

County Magistrate

Just one week after Union County Council voted to approve a similar Ordinance and Resolution, Union City Council voted unanimously July 21 to approve an Ordinance and a Resolution authorizing an Intergovernmental Agreement between the City and the County allowing a Union County Magistrate to serve as a City Municipal Judge.

The Ordinances and Resolutions approved by both Councils states that the County’s Magistrate Office “is willing to provide the City with County Magistrates to preside over the Municipal Court, to hear and determine cases under the City’s jurisdiction and perform other necessary judicial functions.” They further state that “the Chief Magistrate of Union County has agreed to seek an Order of the Chief Justice of South Carolina Supreme Court authorizing the Chief Magistrate of the County to assign any Magistrate of the County to preside over the Municipal Court from time to time.”

While the Intergovernmental Agreement enables the County to assign Magistrates to the oversee Municipal Court on an as needed basis it does not involve having a County Magistrate replace the City Judge. Instead, it merely formalizes the process by which the County has been assisting the City by having Magistrates issue warrants and set bail for City prisoners. It is designed to help the City bridge the time between the retirement of Hampton and the appointment of his successor.

City Judge

In a related matter, Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution authorizing Nichols enter the City into an employment agreement for the hiring of a new City Judge.

Prior to the vote, Council was presented with background on the issue prepared by City Attorney Larry Flynn. Flynn pointed out that with the June 30 retirement of Wade Hampton as City of Union Municipal Judge it was necessary to appoint a successor. He pointed out that South Carolina Code of Laws Section 14-25-15 requires municipal judges to be appointed for a term of not less than two years.

The resolution states that Nichols, in his role as Administrator, is authorized to sign a two-year agreement for the employment of John M. Rollins, Jr., as City Judge, upon review by Flynn, for a salary of $30,000 per year in installments as paid to other City employees.

It states that the employment contract will commence on August 1 and provide for Rollins’ employment for an initial two-year term.

ADA Grievance Policy

As if she didn’t wear enough hats already, City of Union Human Resources Director and Municipal Clerk Gloria Rogers is getting another one to wear: ADA Coordinator.

An update of the City of Union’s ADA Grievance and Reasonable Accommodations Policy was approved by Council at its July 21 meeting to bring the City into compliance with Title II of the American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA).

In presenting the update, Nichols pointed out that Title II requires the establishment of a Grievance Procedure and the appointment of an ADA Coordinator. Nichols said the Coordinator would be Rogers.

The updated policy states that the City “establishes an internal grievance procedure to provide for equitable and prompt resolution of complaints alleging any violation of US Department of Justice regulations implementing Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Title II states, in part, that ‘no otherwise qualified disabled individual shall, solely by reason of such disability, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination’ in programs or activities sponsored by public entity.”

The policy states that all complaints should be addressed to Rogers in her role as ADA Coordinator.

Position Change

Council also voted unanimously to approve a request by Interim Police Chief Robbie McGee that a Public Safety Officer position be changed back to a Firefighters position.

In an interview with The Union Times, McGee said the change was requested to help the Public Safety Department maintain fire protection services while also getting more law enforcement personnel out patrolling the City.

“We’re looking at changing how we do the operation of the department to provide better coverage,” McGee said Monday. “We want to get more people out on the road, but still maintain what we need for the fire department. This will give us six full-time firefighters.”

Water System Improvements

Council also voted unanimously July 21 to award the bid for Water System Improvements on City View Heights to a Jonesville-based firm.

In his presentation to Council, Nichols said that two bids for the project were received on July 13 at 2 p.m. and that the low-bidder was SM Grading & Excavating, LLC in Jonesville at $99,535.

Nichols said that the engineer who reviewed those bids, Corbin Jenkins, P.E., of Goodwyn Mills Cawood, had recommended the bid be awarded to SM Grading and that City Staff concurred with Jenkins’ recommendation.

