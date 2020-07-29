Sports & Stuff: Back to normal & united

Back to normal. That’s a phrase we hear all the time now. Whether it is used as a question, “When are things going to get back to normal?”, or as a statement “I can’t wait till things get back to normal,” it’s something we all hear people say multiple times a day. When will things get back to normal? Will we ever see what we consider “normal” ever again?

Of course, none of us can really answer any of these questions. 2020 has been crazy year and we are just over halfway through it. We don’t know how long this virus will be around, or how long the fear of this virus will continue to hold us firmly in its grasp. How long will it be socially unacceptable to shake hands with an acquaintance or hug a loved one? How long will we be required to wear a mask to enter a store or sit six feet away from others at a restaurant or a meeting? Doing all of these things the last few months has made many of us miss the simple things in life. What can help us feel like normal again? The answer to that question is, sports.

Sports has always offered us an escape from reality. Even if just for a few minutes or a few hours a sporting event can help us forget our troubles, and even has the miraculous powers to help heal some of our deepest wounds.

October 30, 2001, our country was still devastated by the terrorist attacks that had occurred just a little more than one month prior on 9/11. As families were still mourning the loss of loved ones, and the rubble from the twin towers was still smoking, the New York Yankees and the Arizona Diamondbacks were preparing to take the field just a few miles away at Yankee Stadium for game three of the World Series. President George W. Bush was there to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the game. President Bush was introduced to the crowd and began to make his way to the pitchers mound to deliver the pitch. The crowd immediately climbed to their feet and the President received a loud, rousing standing ovation. The President threw a perfect strike right down the heart of the plate and the crowd grew even louder. In that moment it did not matter if you were a Republican, Democrat, Independent, or anything else. At that moment we were all Americans, and that game brought us together and took us one step closer to “normal.”

This country is as divided right now as many of us have ever seen it. We have gotten to the point where it is not okay to have an opinion opposite of anyone else. It seems like people are saying now “you can’t be right unless you agree with me.” Sports has the power to unite us all. I miss the days when the main thing people argued about was Carolina vs Clemson, Washington vs Dallas, or Red Sox vs Yankees. Sports has the power to unite us despite the fact that we are often divided over who we pull for.

As a sports talk show host things haven’t been normal for me since late March. Lack of content has been a problem, of course. As a guy who watches mostly sports on TV all the time my life has been far from normal. I am pretty sure that over the last few months I finished Netflix, and have come close to finishing Hulu. It has been rough. This past weekend baseball came back, and Friday night sitting at home in my recliner, falling asleep watching a major league baseball game, things felt like normal. No, things are still far from what they are suppose to be, but just for that few minutes as I listened to the fake crowd noise, and the sounds of the game, things for a brief moment felt normal.

This week the NBA returns, and next week the NHL. Hopefully, soon we will have football. As the world slowly starts to return to normal, it will be sports at the forefront uniting us all again and hopefully returning us to normal.

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]