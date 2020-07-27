Carnegie Corner: Pull Up for the Census

Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library In addition to the services it provides at its Union, Jonesville, Lockhart, and Carlisle locations, the Union County Library System also serves the public through “Virtual Programs” like those that will be held July 27-31. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Those who have participated in the Library System’s Summer Reading program were able to pick up their Summer Reading Badges they’ve earned so far at the Union County Carnegie Library on Saturday, July 25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The badges had to be be picked up from the airlock downstairs at the Library, located at the bottom of the ramp leading down to the children’s area. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Library System is helping host the “Pull Up For The Census!” event July 30-August 8. Participants will fill out their census form with the volunteers present and will receive free books, soap, a treat from Kona Ice, and a gift card to either Dollar General or Walmart. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library “Constellations: Science and Stories in the Sky” will be held Tuesday, July 28 at 4 p.m. on Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RQsRN7-B4I&feature=youtu.be). It is part of STAR Net‘s Sky Stories campaign will featur Carter Emmart of the American Museum of Natural History’s own Carter Emmart who will show viewers how to identify the constellations and introduce them to a few of these stories while exploring some of the science behind the familiar patterns in the sky. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Applications are now open for the Local Entrepreneur Acceleration Program (LEAP) through SC Community Loan Fund. The program lasts 10 weeks and aims to support South Carolina entrepreneurs with business plan development and technical skills & offers participants a chance to compete for a $20,000 startup capital award. This round of LEAP is available to minority and women entrepreneurs across the state. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Learn how the Union County Carnegie Library recouped 32% of its development budget by utilizing tax credits in this article at https://wishneff.com/bwa-the-union-county-carnegie-library/

Upcoming Events

July 27-July 31

Visit the Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff and special guests each week!

Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ

Imagine Your Story Treasure Box: Week 4 with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_K7O4B9thqE&feature=youtu.be

Tuesday Storytime: Nursery Rhymes with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qr9HnahFJmI&feature=youtu.be

Crafternoon Fun: Baa Baa Black Sheep with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hUzz4lDurY&feature=youtu.be

Let’s Talk About STEAM: Cow Jumped Over the Moon Catapult with Kelton & Spencer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5E__GHpBqs&feature=youtu.be

Snack Break: Twinkling Star Treats with Ms. Jennifer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pX9tf9ET8ds&feature=youtu.be

Special Thank You to the South Carolina Aquarium, our final 2020 Summer Reading performer for helping us to Imagine Our Story! Go to https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary/videos/1507343359474267/ to watch our Critter Call with a LIVE alligator.

After you watch the video, don’t forget to log your activity in Beanstack (https://unionlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365) to earn our SC Aquarium badge!

Virtual

Visit the library Facebook page www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary or our YouTube Channel to have fun with library staff.

July 27 | 1 p.m.

Imagine Your Story Treasure Box: Week 6 with Ms. Raven

July 28| 10 a.m.

Tuesday Storytime: Multicultural Fairy Tales with Srta. Dilia

July 29 | 4 p.m.

Crafternoon Fun: Magical Slime with Ms. Raven

July 30 | 4 p.m.

Let’s Talk About STEAM: Make a Bridge for the Gingerbread Man with Kelton & Spencer

July 31 | 1 p.m.

Snack Break: Fairy Snack Wands with Ms. Jennifer

Summer Reading Badge Pick-Ups

Can you believe we’re already over halfway through Summer Reading?! We know you’ve been hard at work earning your badges in Beanstack, and it’s time for you to pick up your badges to add to your lanyard!

Stop by the library on Saturday, July 25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to pick up the badges you’ve earned so far! Please Note: pick up your badges from the airlock downstairs at the library, located at the bottom of the ramp leading down to the children’s area.

Do you still need your Summer Reading Treasure Box? It’s not too late! Drop in on the 25th to pick it up and get started on Summer Reading!

Pull Up For The Census!

It’s time to Shape Our Future and Pull Up for the 2020 Census in Union County!

Attend one of our census events throughout the county from July 30-August 8. Fill out your census form with our volunteers and you’ll receive FREE books, soap, a treat from Kona Ice, and a gift card* to either Dollar General or Walmart!

*First 30 adults at each event will receive a $5 gift card

The events will be held at the following locations on the following days at the following times:

• Carnegie Library — Thursday, July 30 from 2-5 p.m.

• Lockhart Playground — Saturday, August 1 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

• Potter’s Storehouse — Wednesday, August 5 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

• Carlisle Dollar General — Thursday, August 6 from 4-6 p.m.

• Jonesville Town Hall — Saturday, August 8 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Thank you to our sponsors: Union County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee, Lockhart Power, Save the Children, Union County First Steps, and the Town of Jonesville.

Constellations: Science And Stories In The Sky

Summer is the finest part of the year for stargazing because it offers warm nights and the beauty of the Milky Way running straight overhead. The constellations we see have been passed down to us across generations with patterns that reflect different stories from around the world.

As part of STAR Net‘s Sky Stories campaign, the American Museum of Natural History’s own Carter Emmart will show you how to identify the constellations and introduce you to a few of these stories while exploring some of the science behind the familiar patterns in the sky.

Tune in on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RQsRN7-B4I&feature=youtu.be) on Tuesday, July 28 at 4 p.m.!

LEAP Applications

Applications are now open for the Local Entrepreneur Acceleration Program (LEAP) through SC Community Loan Fund.

The program lasts 10 weeks and aims to support South Carolina entrepreneurs with business plan development and technical skills & offers participants a chance to compete for a $20,000 startup capital award.

This round of LEAP is available to minority and women entrepreneurs across the state.

Learn more and apply at https://sccommunityloanfund.org/leap/?fbclid=IwAR09jfqAAjfX8vOp7svZGzM5A7DNSVGxVAjzeOIVBaJzHvnRbrmZo3J9aF8

Library In The News

Are you curious about our amazing 2018 renovation? Learn how we recouped 32% of our development budget by utilizing tax credits in this article at https://wishneff.com/bwa-the-union-county-carnegie-library/

New Items Added

Search our catalog and call or email us to place items on hold!

Adult Audiobook

All Night Long by Jayne Ann Krentz

Angel Creek by Linda Howard

Blood Brothers by Nora Roberts

Blood Ties by Kay Hooper

Covet by J.R. Ward

Dance Upon The Air by Nora Roberts

Dawn In Eclipse Bay by Jayne Ann Krentz

Dream Man by Linda Howard

Dying To Please by Linda Howard

Face The Fire by Nora Roberts

Heaven And Earth by Nora Roberts

Inner Harbor by Nora Roberts

Kiss Of Crimson by Lara Adrian

Kiss Of Midnight by Lara Adrian

Light In Shadow by Jayne Ann Krentz

Morrigan’s Cross by Nora Roberts

Rising Tides by Nora Roberts

Sea Swept by Nora Roberts

Smoke In Mirrors by Jayne Ann Krentz

Tall, Dark & Hungry by Lynsay Sands

The Golden Chance by Jayne Ann Krentz

The Maze by Catherine Coulter

The Paid Companion by Amanda Quick

The Prize

Truth Or Dare by Jayne Ann Krentz

Valley Of Silence by Nora Roberts

Wait Until Midnight by Amanda Quick

Adult DVD

Aquaman

Batman Begins

Captain Marvel

Creed

Creed II

Fast & Furious 1-8

Gretel & Hansel: A Grim Fairy Tale

I Still Believe

John Wick

Jurassic World

Little

Night School

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu

Spies in Disguise

The Bourne Identity Trilogy

Jason Bourne

The Bourne Legacy

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises

The Hobbit Trilogy

The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy

Thor

Uncle Drew

Adult Fiction

The Empire Of Gold by S.A. Chakraborty

Adult Non-Fiction

Chicano Eats: Recipes From My Mexican-American Kitchen by Esteban Castillo

Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories From The Twenty-First Century

Me And White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change The World, And Become A Good Ancestor by Layla F. Saad

Juvenile DVD

Harry Potter 1-8

Frozen

Frozen II

Onward

