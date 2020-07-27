Carnegie Corner: Pull Up for the Census

Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library
In addition to the services it provides at its Union, Jonesville, Lockhart, and Carlisle locations, the Union County Library System also serves the public through “Virtual Programs” like those that will be held July 27-31.
Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library
Those who have participated in the Library System’s Summer Reading program were able to pick up their Summer Reading Badges they’ve earned so far at the Union County Carnegie Library on Saturday, July 25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The badges had to be be picked up from the airlock downstairs at the Library, located at the bottom of the ramp leading down to the children’s area.
Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library
The Union County Library System is helping host the “Pull Up For The Census!” event July 30-August 8. Participants will fill out their census form with the volunteers present and will receive free books, soap, a treat from Kona Ice, and a gift card to either Dollar General or Walmart.
Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library
“Constellations: Science and Stories in the Sky” will be held Tuesday, July 28 at 4 p.m. on Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RQsRN7-B4I&feature=youtu.be). It is part of STAR Net‘s Sky Stories campaign will featur Carter Emmart of the American Museum of Natural History’s own Carter Emmart who will show viewers how to identify the constellations and introduce them to a few of these stories while exploring some of the science behind the familiar patterns in the sky.
Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library
Applications are now open for the Local Entrepreneur Acceleration Program (LEAP) through SC Community Loan Fund. The program lasts 10 weeks and aims to support South Carolina entrepreneurs with business plan development and technical skills & offers participants a chance to compete for a $20,000 startup capital award. This round of LEAP is available to minority and women entrepreneurs across the state.
Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library
Learn how the Union County Carnegie Library recouped 32% of its development budget by utilizing tax credits in this article at https://wishneff.com/bwa-the-union-county-carnegie-library/
Upcoming Events
July 27-July 31
Visit the Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff and special guests each week!
Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ
Imagine Your Story Treasure Box: Week 4 with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_K7O4B9thqE&feature=youtu.be
Tuesday Storytime: Nursery Rhymes with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qr9HnahFJmI&feature=youtu.be
Crafternoon Fun: Baa Baa Black Sheep with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hUzz4lDurY&feature=youtu.be
Let’s Talk About STEAM: Cow Jumped Over the Moon Catapult with Kelton & Spencer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5E__GHpBqs&feature=youtu.be
Snack Break: Twinkling Star Treats with Ms. Jennifer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pX9tf9ET8ds&feature=youtu.be
Special Thank You to the South Carolina Aquarium, our final 2020 Summer Reading performer for helping us to Imagine Our Story! Go to https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary/videos/1507343359474267/ to watch our Critter Call with a LIVE alligator.
After you watch the video, don’t forget to log your activity in Beanstack (https://unionlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365) to earn our SC Aquarium badge!
Virtual
Visit the library Facebook page www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary or our YouTube Channel to have fun with library staff.
July 27 | 1 p.m.
Imagine Your Story Treasure Box: Week 6 with Ms. Raven
July 28| 10 a.m.
Tuesday Storytime: Multicultural Fairy Tales with Srta. Dilia
July 29 | 4 p.m.
Crafternoon Fun: Magical Slime with Ms. Raven
July 30 | 4 p.m.
Let’s Talk About STEAM: Make a Bridge for the Gingerbread Man with Kelton & Spencer
July 31 | 1 p.m.
Snack Break: Fairy Snack Wands with Ms. Jennifer
Summer Reading Badge Pick-Ups
Can you believe we’re already over halfway through Summer Reading?! We know you’ve been hard at work earning your badges in Beanstack, and it’s time for you to pick up your badges to add to your lanyard!
Stop by the library on Saturday, July 25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to pick up the badges you’ve earned so far! Please Note: pick up your badges from the airlock downstairs at the library, located at the bottom of the ramp leading down to the children’s area.
Do you still need your Summer Reading Treasure Box? It’s not too late! Drop in on the 25th to pick it up and get started on Summer Reading!
Pull Up For The Census!
It’s time to Shape Our Future and Pull Up for the 2020 Census in Union County!
Attend one of our census events throughout the county from July 30-August 8. Fill out your census form with our volunteers and you’ll receive FREE books, soap, a treat from Kona Ice, and a gift card* to either Dollar General or Walmart!
*First 30 adults at each event will receive a $5 gift card
The events will be held at the following locations on the following days at the following times:
• Carnegie Library — Thursday, July 30 from 2-5 p.m.
• Lockhart Playground — Saturday, August 1 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
• Potter’s Storehouse — Wednesday, August 5 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
• Carlisle Dollar General — Thursday, August 6 from 4-6 p.m.
• Jonesville Town Hall — Saturday, August 8 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Thank you to our sponsors: Union County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee, Lockhart Power, Save the Children, Union County First Steps, and the Town of Jonesville.
Constellations: Science And Stories In The Sky
Summer is the finest part of the year for stargazing because it offers warm nights and the beauty of the Milky Way running straight overhead. The constellations we see have been passed down to us across generations with patterns that reflect different stories from around the world.
As part of STAR Net‘s Sky Stories campaign, the American Museum of Natural History’s own Carter Emmart will show you how to identify the constellations and introduce you to a few of these stories while exploring some of the science behind the familiar patterns in the sky.
Tune in on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RQsRN7-B4I&feature=youtu.be) on Tuesday, July 28 at 4 p.m.!
LEAP Applications
Applications are now open for the Local Entrepreneur Acceleration Program (LEAP) through SC Community Loan Fund.
The program lasts 10 weeks and aims to support South Carolina entrepreneurs with business plan development and technical skills & offers participants a chance to compete for a $20,000 startup capital award.
This round of LEAP is available to minority and women entrepreneurs across the state.
Learn more and apply at https://sccommunityloanfund.org/leap/?fbclid=IwAR09jfqAAjfX8vOp7svZGzM5A7DNSVGxVAjzeOIVBaJzHvnRbrmZo3J9aF8
Library In The News
Are you curious about our amazing 2018 renovation? Learn how we recouped 32% of our development budget by utilizing tax credits in this article at https://wishneff.com/bwa-the-union-county-carnegie-library/
New Items Added
Search our catalog and call or email us to place items on hold!
Adult Audiobook
All Night Long by Jayne Ann Krentz
Angel Creek by Linda Howard
Blood Brothers by Nora Roberts
Blood Ties by Kay Hooper
Covet by J.R. Ward
Dance Upon The Air by Nora Roberts
Dawn In Eclipse Bay by Jayne Ann Krentz
Dream Man by Linda Howard
Dying To Please by Linda Howard
Face The Fire by Nora Roberts
Heaven And Earth by Nora Roberts
Inner Harbor by Nora Roberts
Kiss Of Crimson by Lara Adrian
Kiss Of Midnight by Lara Adrian
Light In Shadow by Jayne Ann Krentz
Morrigan’s Cross by Nora Roberts
Rising Tides by Nora Roberts
Sea Swept by Nora Roberts
Smoke In Mirrors by Jayne Ann Krentz
Tall, Dark & Hungry by Lynsay Sands
The Golden Chance by Jayne Ann Krentz
The Maze by Catherine Coulter
The Paid Companion by Amanda Quick
The Prize
Truth Or Dare by Jayne Ann Krentz
Valley Of Silence by Nora Roberts
Wait Until Midnight by Amanda Quick
Adult DVD
Aquaman
Batman Begins
Captain Marvel
Creed
Creed II
Fast & Furious 1-8
Gretel & Hansel: A Grim Fairy Tale
I Still Believe
John Wick
Jurassic World
Little
Night School
Pokémon: Detective Pikachu
Spies in Disguise
The Bourne Identity Trilogy
Jason Bourne
The Bourne Legacy
The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight Rises
The Hobbit Trilogy
The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy
Thor
Uncle Drew
Adult Fiction
The Empire Of Gold by S.A. Chakraborty
Adult Non-Fiction
Chicano Eats: Recipes From My Mexican-American Kitchen by Esteban Castillo
Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories From The Twenty-First Century
Me And White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change The World, And Become A Good Ancestor by Layla F. Saad
Juvenile DVD
Harry Potter 1-8
Frozen
Frozen II
Onward
Connect With Us!
Want the latest library updates? Be sure to connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat!
Visit our website https://www.unionlibrary.org/
Connect with us: @unionsclibrary | #unionsclibrary
Union County Library System
300 E. South St. Union, SC 29379
864-427-7140 | www.unionlibrary.org