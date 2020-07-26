A quick temper can cause lasting trouble

Proverbs 29:20 Seest thou a man that is hasty in his words? There is more hope of a fool than of him… 22 An angry man stirreth up strife, and a furious man aboundeth in transgression.

Controlling our temper can be one of the greatest challenges we deal with. While some of us have a longer fuse than others, the reality is that we all have certain areas where people can really push our buttons. A quick response to angry feelings can cause us a world of trouble and harm our relationships. The reason a quick temper is so dangerous is because it seems to come on without warning. One moment things are fine, then suddenly a sense of rage overcomes us and we say or do something we would not have otherwise done if we would have had time to consider it.

One of the most frustrating things about letting our temper get the best of us is how we feel afterward. In the moment, its as though we will just bust open if we don’t get to say or do what we feel, then afterward usually comes the shameful low where we are so disappointed in ourselves for what happened. Even though we may already feel sorry, temper flareups can bring lingering pain because they often damage our relationships and reputation.

Keeping anger in check is more manageable when we’re in a proactive stance. Anticipating trouble and preparing ourselves for disagreements is something we can do to keep from being caught off guard. We know that we will face problems in this life, yet we allow them to sneak up without warning because we have become complacent and just try to “get through the day” without striving to actually conquer it.

Daily prayer, bible reading, and fellowship with other believers are vital to keeping anger at bay. When we are seeking peace and a closer walk with Christ, then anger and bitter feelings are more obvious to us. But when we drift away from these helpful daily habits, we see frustration as a minor issue, and before we know it, we engage in more and more angry outbursts. We must be careful of excusing behavior as something unavoidable or because its someone else’s fault. Placing blame on others is a way condoning our own actions, and harms our witness as a believer.

Be encouraged that a swift temper is not something you have to accept as never changing. The grace and love of Jesus Christ is more than enough to cleanse us of transgression and His resurrecting power can make us new. We are no longer slaves to the sin nature we were born into, but are made a new creature when we come to Christ. (2 Corinthians 5:17)

I pray, “Father, forgive me when I give place to my anger and speak with haste. Help me to have greater control by focusing on Your Sovereignty and allowing faith in Christ to comfort and calm me. Help me let go of any bitterness and resentment toward others, and fill me with Your love and kindness. In Jesus’ name I pray, amen.”

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.